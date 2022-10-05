ARARAT opened their CBL South West Men's account on Saturday with a strong win over the Warrnambool Seahawks.
The Redbacks return to the CBL after a year in the wilderness couldn't have gone better, as the home side dominated the Seahawks from the get-go on their way to a 83-46 victory.
It began with a blistering 19 to 6 first quarter, as the Redbacks blitzed their opponents around the court.
The Seahawks rallied in the second term, outscoring the Redbacks 18 to 16, but still went into the main break trailing by 11-points.
The result was put beyond doubt with a monstrous third quarter from the home side; the Redbacks were scoring freely and transitioning up the court with speed and precision.
The result was a 26 points to 12 quarter, as Warrnambool succumbed to the Redbacks ferocity around the ball.
In the last, the Redbacks again outscored the Seahawks, surging to a 22-10 quarter and a big victory to open the season.
Redbacks co-captain, and NBL1 Ballarat Miner, Zac Dunmore, led from the front with 29 points, while veteran and assistant coach Joshua Fiegert netted 19 points.
James Conroy contributed 15 points and Big V Youth product Fletcher Burger scored 14 points.
At the other end of the court, Warrnambool struggled to score and tried many avenues to get past Ararat's constricting defence.
The Seahawks finished the game with nine individual scorers, however only Riley Nicolson reached double digits, with 11.
In round two, Ararat host 2021-22 grand finalists Portland, in what looms to be a decisive early clash.
Portland finished the year as one of the strongest teams in the CBL, and will be a good test for the Redbacks to see where the competition is at, after facing a youthful Warrnambool side.
Ararat host Horsham in round three, before facing the Seahawks again in round five.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.