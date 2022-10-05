Ararat's Chloe Dunmore is quickly filling her basketball resume following a successful week at Sydney's 2022 Australian Under 14 Club Championships earlier this month.
Dunmore was one of 10 Victorian referees selected to participate in the week-long championship tournament from September 24-30.
With 48 teams competing in the championships, Dunmore has plenty of work to do throughout the week.
"I referees nine games for the week, which was on the high end," she said.
"We would be at the stadium from potentially 8am to 7pm. We'd get home quickly, have something to eat and shower. Then every night, we had a technical meeting, which lasted about an hour.
"By the time we got home, we were doing our own sort of game analysis, rewatching games as we had. We weren't sleeping a hell of a lot which was fun."
Overall, 48 referees from across Australia were selected to work at the championships.
Dunmore said the pathway for a regional-based referee to make the nationals was paved with hard work.
"For a country referee, the requirement is to referee at the country championships, which is in March and April," she said.
"Everything you do during the year helps out as well, like the big V and doing CBL.
"I found out about three months ago. We received our information packs and attended Zoom meetings throughout the lead-up.
"Most of the hard work happens once you are there. After the opening ceremony, we did a five hour clinic, focused on the different rules and enforcements for the tournament."
In the final round of games of the tournament, Dunmore was selected to referee the Men's Shield Gold Medal game with Cooper Elliss of NSW.
With the championships behind her, Dunmore's goal is to referee at higher levels.
"I'm working towards NBL1, but Big V is my focus."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
