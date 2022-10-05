The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Chloe Dunmore features at Australian Under 14 Club Championships

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated October 6 2022 - 4:51am, first published October 5 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All 10 Victorian referees selected to attend the national championships and their referee coach. Picture supplied

Ararat's Chloe Dunmore is quickly filling her basketball resume following a successful week at Sydney's 2022 Australian Under 14 Club Championships earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.