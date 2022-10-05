The Ararat Advertiser
Bureau Of Meteorology predicts 100 percent chance of rain in Ararat tomorrow

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated October 5 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:50am
BOM predicts Friday's weather in Ararat is predicted to have very high chances of showers happening in the morning and early afternoon. Picture file

Ararat

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts that there will a chance of a thunderstorm occurring in northwest parts of Ararat.

