The Bureau of Meteorology predicts that there will a chance of a thunderstorm occurring in northwest parts of Ararat.
There is a chance of showers, most likely in the evening and a possible severe thunderstorm.
Tomorrow's forecast shows there will be a 100 percent chance of showers, with Ararat getting from about 25 to 30mm of rain.
Friday's weather is predicted to have very high chances of showers happening in the morning and early afternoon.
There is a chance of a thunderstorm happening in the northeast in the morning and early afternoon, with overnight temperatures falling to around 11 degrees and daytime temperatures reaching around 18.
On Saturday there is a high chance of rain happening with snow possibly above 1100 metres.
The Bureau of Meteorology believes there will a chance of thunderstorms hitting the Stawell region today with winds northeasterly reaching from 25 to 35 km/h and decreasing to 15-25 km/h in the late evening.
Tomorrow it predicts there is a 100 percent chance of rain hitting Stawell with fog occurring in the northwest.
There is also a possible chance of a severe thunderstorm happening tomorrow, with overnight temperatures falling to around 12 degrees and daytime temperatures reaching the low 20s.
It also predicts Stawell may get from 20 to 25mm of rain on Thursday.
Friday's weather forecast in Stawell shows there may be showers in the morning and in the early afternoon.
Overnight temperatures will fall to around 12 degrees and daytime temperatures will reach around 18 degrees.
The bureau believes the rain will clear around Saturday, with overnight temperatures falling to around five degrees and daytime temperatures reaching around 16 degrees.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
