Election countdown: council outlines it priorities

The Ararat Rural City Council is taking a hyper-focused approach to this year's state election, advocating for high-value projects that would benefit the whole municipality.
With 79 local governments vying for attention and election promises from both parties, council's chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said the calculated approach should yield the best results.
"We have five main priorities," he said.
"We haven't taken the scattergun approach with 40 things our list. We have well considered items that we've asking for and at the higher value end."
With 50 days until the 2022 Victorian election, Mayor Jo Armstrong said the council is "highly conscious of the value our community gains in ensuring our local infrastructure is 'fit-for-purpose'".
"Council is advocating for funding in areas that will make a difference not just now, but will deliver opportunity for growth and community wellbeing for many years into the future," she said.
The mayor said the main priority is upgrading Mount William Road.
"We produce food, fibre and energy locally that benefits the rest of Victoria," Cr Armstrong said.
"It is vital that our road infrastructure is built to carry heavy agricultural freight across strategic routes of regional significance like the Mount William Road.
"Likewise, a North South Heavy Vehicle Route will relieve congestion and address safety concerns by shifting heavy traffic from the centre of Ararat. Support to explore feasibility and fund planning an alternate route would be a great step in the right direction for Ararat's future."
Dr Harrison said the diverting the Pyrenees Highway would avoid 500 heavy vehicle movements through the heart of Ararat.
"We're asking for some planning money around this project, because we understand that's a really high value project," he said.
"We need to work with Regional Roads Victoria around that project; it's a long term effort, but we need to start that planning."
Finally, both leaders agree Ararat needs more consistent digital connectivity across the municipality.
"Families, businesses and travellers are regularly frustrated by black spots and diminishing coverage and we welcome further investment in telecommunications infrastructure," the mayor said.
"Ararat Rural City delivers great results working in partnership with other organisations, and the McDonald Centre Community Health Hub Redevelopment is an ideal opportunity to bring an iconic site in the heart of Ararat back to meaningful community use."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
