The Grampians Brass Festival made its triumphant return to the Ararat Town Hall on Saturday, with a bumper crowd enjoying a high calibre of music throughout the night.
Featuring the Geelong West Brass Band, Footscray-Yarraville Brass Band, Ballarat Memorial Concert Band and Western Brass, organiser were emphatic following the night of entertainment.
Ararat City Band's and festival committee member Amy Stevens didn't mince words describing the event.
"I'm actually calling it the best one yet," she said.
"It was just great to be back into it after all those lockdowns.
"We had fantastic audience numbers, we had great bands come, and we even managed to make a little bit of a profit, which is not our intention but always a nice bonus."
The Grampians Brass Festival began in 2016 and while the format has not changed, its reputation has grown.
Bands from across the region presented a 30 minute, themed repertoire. They can use costumes and theatrics to bring their performance to life.
"We had great bands that we managed to get hold of this time," Ms Stevens said.
"We've formed some partnerships with Western Brass and Footscray-Yarraville Brass Band, and they were keen to be part of our festival."
This year's festival featured four world premieres and two Australian premieres.
Ms Stevens said community and business support were ineffable.
"Our sponsors really helped this year we actually had the most prize money we've been able to offer in the history of the Grampians brass festival," she said.
"That was down to our generous sponsors.
"That helps us give an incentive to the bands to really bring their best performance.
"While its not quite sheep stations, but there certainly is that incentive to really put on a great show.
"We are already start thinking about next year.
"We can make it bigger and better."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
