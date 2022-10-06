The Ararat Advertiser
Grampians Brass Festival shines brighter than ever in comeback event

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
October 6 2022 - 8:00am
The Grampians Brass Festival made its triumphant return to the Ararat Town Hall on Saturday, with a bumper crowd enjoying a high calibre of music throughout the night.

