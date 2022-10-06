Central land of opportunity

Property of the Week
Build your dream home on a prime residential allotment within walking distance from central Ararat.
Lots are ideally sized to suit our modern low-maintenance lifestyle and busy day-to-day family activities.
Town services are connected and a shared concrete roadway is completed. Relevant government grants apply and eligible purchasers can save on stamp duty.
Land of opportunity with nearby supermarkets, schools, restaurants and more essential family services.
Buy and build, or develop and grow your investment portfolio. Contact the agent for more information including land titles and site availability.
