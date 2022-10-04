October 8
Halls Gap
Halls Gap Twilight Market will commence at The Peaks Precinct, 2 , Heath Street at 5pm. The event is a great community gathering with there being opportunities to do some after work shopping at Russ Studios, Dot and Frankie and Grampians Wine Cellars. For more information people can visit: allevents.in/halls%20gap/halls-gap-twilight-market/200022198965507.
October 15
Horsham
The Kite Machine will perform at Halls Gap Restaurant from 8pm - 11pm. The band will make a return to the national stage for the first time in 2022 in support of their new dance floor filler 'Your Touch' and upcoming single 'Dagger in the Dark'.
October 20
Halls Gap
Halls Gap Book Club will host its annual meeting at 7.30pm at 20-22 Grampians Road. For more information people can visit: allevents.in/halls%20gap/halls-gap-book-club/200022100283229 or call 5356 4751.
October 20
Halls Gap
October 28
Halls Gap
Halls Gap Twilight Market will start at The Peaks Precinct, 2 , Heath Street at 5pm. The event is a great community gathering with there being opportunities to do some after work shopping at Russ Studios, Dot and Frankie and Grampians Wine Cellars. For more information people can visit: allevents.in/halls%20gap/halls-gap-twilight-market/200022198965507.
November 11
Moyston
Join Lindie Gunston for a powerful evening of audience readings at 12 Brooke Street, Moyston from 7pm - 8.30pm. Lindie is a well-loved psychic, medium and teacher, who empowers and inspires her audiences through her authentic psychic, spirit and soul connections. For more information about the event people can visit: trybooking.com/events/954688/sessions/3396712/sections/1736841/tickets.
November 19
Pomonal
Pomonal Estate will host a twilight cinema from 6-9pm. As part of the Grampians Wine Festival Month, they are hosting a Twilight Cinema Fundraiser for Olivia Newton John's Cancer Wellness & Research Centre. Tickets for the event will cost $20.98. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/pomonalestate.
