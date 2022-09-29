UPDATE, 12pm:
The westbound lanes of the Western Freeway at Wendouree have been reopened following a fatal truck crash on Thursday morning.
The truck's cabin has been lifted to road level, as emergency workers continue to clear the scene.
Investigations continue into the cause of the crash.
The driver of the truck is yet to be formally identified.
UPDATE, 11.15am:
The extent of the damage on the freeway near Mount Rowan is being assessed, with major detours in place through the centre of Ballarat.
Crews have now pulled the two trailers off the tracks, believed to carry steel frameworks and pallets.
The entire area remains closed, however it's expected west-bound lanes may open soon.
Detours for freeway traffic, including trucks are along Creswick Road, Mair Street, and Victoria Street between the freeway closure points at the Midland Highway and Ballarat-Daylesford Road.
Updated 8.30am
Heavy machinery has been called in and the freeway remains closed as efforts continue to clear a fatal truck crash from the Western Freeway.
The semi trailer which crashed shortly before 4am on Thursday morning remains lodged on the Maryborough rail line after it ran off the Melbourne bound lanes of the freeway, killing the driver.
While there is damage to the freeway infrastructure no one else appears to have been hurt in the single vehicle crash.
Police have blocked off the Western Freeway at Woodman's Hill and all Western Freeway traffic in both directions is being diverted through Ballarat.
V/line has informed passengers the Maryborough - Southern Cross service will begin at Ballarat. Passengers can board coaches between Ballarat and Maryborough for the rest of their journey.
Heavy trucks and other freeway traffic look set to be diverted through the Ballarat CBD via Victoria street and Creswick Road for much of the day.
Earlier:
Emergency services are on scene and major roads remain closed following a fatal truck crash on the Western Freeway this morning.
The accident happened at 3.45am in the Melbourne bound lanes of the Western Freeway, 500 metres east of the Midland Highway/Creswick Road overpass.
The truck appears to be a commercial freight semi trailer with national number plates that has landed on a 50 degree angle into an opening cutting in the Western Freeway median strip near the Maryborough train line.
Several heavy haulage towing vehicles have arrived to clear the scene.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash in Wendouree.
Emergency services were called to the Western Highway, near the Midland Highway overpass, following reports a B-double truck had lost control and crashed.
It appears the truck has run off the road and into a ditch and onto the Ballarat Maryborough railway line.
V/line maintenance vehicles, CFA rescue vehicles and three heavy haulage tow trucks are on scene.
Cranes are placing anchor weights around the scene to stabilise the cranes when they lift the truck out.
Creswick Road and the Midland Highway are open but the ramps entering the freeway are closed.
Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or with dashcam is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
