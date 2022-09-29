The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bazz Music Studio hosts performing workshop

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
September 29 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Musician Snez performing. Picture supplied

A musician from New South Wales will teach Grampians residents the basics of songwriting and performing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.