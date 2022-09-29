A musician from New South Wales will teach Grampians residents the basics of songwriting and performing.
Snez, who is from the mid-north coast, said she would teach the class on October 6 at Bazz Music Studio at 4.30pm.
The New South Wales musician said she enjoyed touring regional areas in Australia.
"I love travelling through country towns. They often don't get a lot of music coming through them," Snez said.
Snez said Ararat was a "wonderful" location and patrons would learn different performing techniques.
"We will go through storytelling and I will teach people how to create a set list," she said.
Snez said after performing for more than a decade she wanted to give back to the general public.
"I have been teaching these classes for about a year. I have toured with a band and as a solo artist," she said.
"I've got all this information that I want to pass on to anyone who is up-and-coming."
Snez said storytelling was needed to create a connection with a crowd.
"It is important because 80 percent of a concert is about engaging your audience," she said.
Snez said she had taught a similar workshop in Wagga Wagga.
"Musicians have found it valuable when I have given them some pointers on how to talk to an audience," she said.
Snez said she would perform on October 7 at Bazz Music Studio at 6pm.
To book tickets people can call: 0421470107.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
