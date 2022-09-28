Have you been caught for hours in a crowded emergency department? Sick of those unavoidable potholes on a major road? Worried the home your children will live in may never be the same?
The next four years could be instrumental in solving some of these significant issues facing the Ripon district, and this is your chance to hear those complaints at the top.
When you go to vote in the Victorian election this November, you should do it knowing that the candidates are aware of what our community needs.
That's what The Ararat Advertiser, in conjunction with The Wimmera Mail-Times and The Stawell Times-News aims to do.
Our election survey ensures candidates hear what's important to you.
Start it here. It only takes two minutes.
The survey is in two parts - ranking issues in how important they are to you and a short set of simple yes or no questions, and you can fill it out below.
We'll keep the survey open until October 14 to get a good cross-section of the community, and then we'll publish the results with a detailed local analysis.
One of the most obvious issues we're all facing is growth - the region is changing as more people move here, but how do we keep it liveable?
With the cost of living increasing and worsening housing affordability, it's clear what the challenges will be for the next government.
Incumbent MP Louise Staley narrowly holds Ripon, and faces challenges from Labor candidate Martha Haylett, the Green's Earl James and Holly Sitters of the Animal Justice Party.
Ripon has changed a lot in the past four years - the 2020-21 redistribution took more than 5600 voters from the Grampians region and placed them in Lowan. It also lost rural voters in Charlton and Donald to the Mildura district.
However, Ripon gained 7495 voters, mainly east of Ararat, with almost 6000 coming from Linton, Scarsdale, Smythes Creek and Smythesdale, as well as 1111 voters from the Wendouree district.
How will this influx change the voting dynamic of the district?
Before we head to the polls, these candidates need to know what matters to us here in Ararat.
Let us know what you think - complete the survey below and make sure your voice is heard.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
