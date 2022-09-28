The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Victorian state election 2022: the Ararat issues survey to reveal what really matters

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated September 28 2022 - 4:44am, first published 4:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What are the big issues in Ararat for the 2022 Victorian election? Let us know in our survey.

Have you been caught for hours in a crowded emergency department? Sick of those unavoidable potholes on a major road? Worried the home your children will live in may never be the same?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.