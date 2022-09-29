Options abound with these scenic parcels of lifestyle land boasting views to Grampians National Park. Build your dream home or perfect weekender just minutes from central Ararat. Three lots are available with sealed road frontage and nearby power. Each lot is blessed with various individual attributes such as elevation, mains water and catchment dams. Lot three which measures about 64.7 hectares is undoubtedly one of the the district's most elevated sites with neighbouring One Tree Hill and unparalleled mountain views.