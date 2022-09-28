The Ararat Advertiser
Tatyoon crowns its best and fairest award winner

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated September 29 2022 - 5:36am, first published September 28 2022 - 7:00am
Alice Astbury took home Tatyoon's A Grade best and fairest award, edging out Zoe Astbury. Picture supplied

Tatyoon Football Netball Club hosted its annual best and fairest night this month, with string of familiar names earning awards for their stellar seasons.

