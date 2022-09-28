Tatyoon Football Netball Club hosted its annual best and fairest night this month, with string of familiar names earning awards for their stellar seasons.
Hot on the heels of its four premiership in the 2022 Mininera and District Football Netball Association grand final - three for netball and one for football - the club gathered on Thursday, September 15.
Hawks vice captain Will Henderson took home the best and fairest for the Hawks senior football team, edging out Anthony Rosato.
Rosato was the league best and fairest runner-up to Ararat's Jaydo Wright, polling 27 votes behind Wright's 37, while Henderson equal-sixth in the league with 15 votes.
Ben Clay was the sides leading goal scorer for the year, booting 77 majors to finish second in the league.
After a stellar year, league best and fairest Joe Thompson fittingly took home the club's reserves' best and fairest, with Zak Peachey and Jarrod Blandford tying as runners-up.
Ash Maconachie was the reserves' side leading goal kicker with 42 goals for the season, finishing third in the league.
In the thirds, Noah Barbary added to his trophy cabinet by winning the league-club under 16.5 double, with Danny Conboy coming second.
In the netball, it was a familiar surname that featured in the club's premiership winning side, with Alice Astbury taking home the A Grade best and fairest award over Zoe Astbury.
The best and fairest award for the premiership winning B Grade side was given to Lauren Macarthy, edging out previous club winner Laura McDougall.
In the C Grade Netball there were joint winners, Steph Carter and Amy Wood sharing the club's best and fairest award.
In the junior sides, Claudia Richardson took home the 17 and under best and fairest gong, with Bella Fiegert the runner up, while Rory Cameron shared the honours with Alyssa Townsend in the 15 and under. Bella Belcher was runner up.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
