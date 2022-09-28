September 30
Pomonal
Pomonal Estate will host a twilight cinema from 6-9pm. As part of the Grampians Wine Festival Month, they are hosting a Twilight Cinema Fundraiser for Olivia Newton John's Cancer Wellness & Research Centre. Tickets for the event will cost $20.98. For more information people can visit: eventbrite.com.au/e/twilight-cinema-at-pomonal-estate-tickets-394860738097.
September 30
Halls Gap
Michael Dunstan will perform for Grampians audience members for free at Paper Scissors Rock Brew Co at 5pm. For more information people can visit: https://www.eventfinda.com.au/2022/michael-dunstan-impermanence-tour/halls-gap.
October 1
Ararat
A Grampians Brass Band Festival will commence at 7pm at Ararat Town Hall. Ballarat Memorial Concert Band, Geelong West Brass Band, Footscray Yarraville City Band and Western Brass Band will entertain patrons. Tickets for the event will cost $10. For more information people can visit: facebook.com/events/ararat-town-hall/grampians-brass-festival/3118001558512910/.
October 1
Pomonal
The Pomonal Native Flower Show will happen to take place at the town hall. Tickets for the event are $5 and children can enter for free. For more information people can visit: visitvictoria.com/regions/grampians/whats-on/markets-and-vintage/pomonal-native-flower-show.
October 2
Ararat
Paul Hogan will perform to Grampians residents at the Ararat Town Hall at 11am. He has a degree in Music Theatre Performance and has established himself as one of Australia 'finest entertainers'. The event is free for people to attend. For more information people can visit:ararat.vic.gov.au/events/beyond-sea-tribute-bobby-darin.
October 6
Ararat
Musician Snez will teach a workshop, perform some of her new music and teach songwriting techniques for musicians at Bazz Music Studio at 4.30pm.
October 8
Halls Gap
Halls Gap Twilight Market will start at The Peaks Precinct, 2 , Heath Street at 5pm. The event is a great community gathering with there being opportunities to do some after work shopping at Russ Studios, Dot and Frankie and Grampians Wine Cellars. For more information people can visit: allevents.in/halls%20gap/halls-gap-twilight-market/200022198965507.
October 20
Halls Gap
Halls Gap Book Club will host its annual meeting at 7.30pm at 20-22 Grampians Road. For more information people can visit: allevents.in/halls%20gap/halls-gap-book-club/200022100283229 or call 5356 4751.
