After a year sitting on the sidelines, the Ararat Redbacks are returning to action for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
After winning the 2020-21 CBL season, a lack of numbers forced the Redbacks to withdraw from the 2021-22 season.
However, Coach Rhys Burger said as life begins to return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, player numbers returned.
"Last year, we had to pull out pretty short notice," Burger said.
"We had just enough players, but we couldn't get enough people committed due to COVID-19. Now we have 14 players in the squad, including a lot of local kids.
"There's a couple guys from Ballarat, who have also put their hand up and willing to come down and travel and play as well."
Redback's dynamic forward Zac Dunmore and Josh Fiegert return to the squad after playing with the Ballarat Miners in the Big V competition, now known as NBL1.
Burger said the 2020-21 CBL champions are keen to show the rest of the competition they can mix it up with the top sides such as Horsham and Portland.
"There's a fair bit of pressure to get back to that level obviously after having a year off as well," he said.
"We think we've got the squad compete again, and that's the level where we want to be at each week."
Turning his attention to Sunday, Burger said he is keen to test his side against Warrnambool.
"They usually always pretty strong. They got a pretty good program down there," he said.
"They have higher level (of basketball) during the winter (Big V) that helps."
Understandably, Burger said the Hornets, Coasters and Seahawks were the benchmark of the CBL South West.
"Those three teams we will try and compare ourselves to and see where we're at when we play them," he said.
"Mount Gambier is another side we look at as well. They have great strong local talent as well as nearby players as well."
The Redback return to competition will be a test from the start.
Ararat will host three home games to start the season at the Ararat Fitness and Leisure Centre, before hitting the road at the end of October.
The Redbacks kick off the season with a home game against Warrnambool, who finished third in 2021-22, on Sunday, October 2, from 12pm. Ararat then host grand finalists Portland on Sunday, October 9, from 1pm.
The Redbacks final game of its three-home game stint is October 15, when they host Horsham - the reigning champions - on Saturday, October 15, at 7pm.
Following a bye, Ararat travels to Warrnambool to take on the Seahawks on Saturday, October 29, at 8pm, before returning home to host the Surfcoast Chargers at 1pm the next day.
Following a second bye, the Redbacks hit the road for the South Australian double, taking on the Mt Gambier Lakers on Saturday, November 12, at 7.30pm, before travelling further west to Millicent to take on the Magic on Sunday at 12.30pm.
Ararat travel to Colac to take on the Kookas at the Bluewater Leisure Centre on Sunday, November 20, at 12.30pm.
The Reback return to the Ararat Fitness and Leisure Centre on Saturday, November 26, for a 7pm game against Terang, before hitting the road on Sunday to play against the
Finally, the Redbacks have four games in three weeks to end the season, kicking off with a home game against Colac on Saturday, January 7.
They hit the road on Saturday, January 14, to play against Portland at 7pm, before hosting their final home game against Millicent on Saturday, January 21, at 1pm.
The Redbacks final game is January 22 in Terang.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.