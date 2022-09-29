The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat Redbacks kick off CBL campaign on October 2

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
September 29 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat Redbacks return to the CBL after a year in hiatus. Their first game is this Sunday against Warrnambool at home. Picture by Ben Fraser

After a year sitting on the sidelines, the Ararat Redbacks are returning to action for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.