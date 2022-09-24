Choosing to support Geelong was barely a choice for Ararat's David Hosking.
Hosking, who grew up in Geelong, had a closer connection to the Cats than most fans.
"I didn't have a lot of choice, I can't remember having considered anyone else," Hosking said.
"My father played for them, as did my uncle and one of my cousins. My grandfather was president of the social club."
"I had two other cousins play in the seconds there as well."
Hosking began attending games in the 1960s, but his memories of going to the football start in the 1970s.
Kardinia Park has changed markedly since then.
"I can remember when they put the stand up at the Belmont end, prior to that it was standing room all the way around the LaTrobe Terrace side to the old Jack Jennings Pavilion that was there,' Hosking said.
"The only seating was at the St Mary's side wing.
"A lot of grounds were like that, in those days I would go to Victoria Park occasionally, Glenferrie, Arden Street... all those grounds had one main stand usually, and that was about it."
While most Cats fans of recent times have gotten used to success, it wasn't always the case.
"The last flag they won prior to 2007 was in the year I was born," Hosking said.
"There was a lot heartbreak in there, a lot of runners ups; '89, '92, '94, '95... the fact I can recite them without took much drama tells you how well I remember them."
"It was very, very lonely.... I had the misfortune to go to the 1995 grand final; it was over ten minutes into the first quarter, it was a complete disaster."
Hosking said he is feeling more optimistic about Geelong's chances this year and will be keenly watching along at home.
"When your own team's in it, I don't think you ever feel completely confident," Hosking said.
"But I'm reasonably confident, because unlike Richmond in 2020, I really think Geelong's got a good team, they're all fit and playing really good footy this year.
"But if there's a team that can shut you down, it's probably Sydney, so it could be a really good grand final."
IN a few hours, Adam Atchison will be lining up to enter the MCG to see his beloved Swans battle it out in the 2022 AFL grand final.
It's a feeling that can fill any fan with nervous excitement, but it's not the first time the Swans die-hard has been there at the last dance.
Growing up in New South Wales, Atchison began supporting the Swans at a young age, after South Melbourne's relocation to Sydney began with much fanfare.
"When the Swans moved up there, there was bling and glam, with Capper, Edelstein, Capper's wife, the pink Lamborghini, helicopters," Atchison recalled.
"It was a big show, it was a massive show, and Capper was the star performer."
"That's where I started (supporting the Swans and playing AFL)... then I moved down to Victoria in '86 and started playing footy down here and kept barracking for the Swans, much to everybody else's disgust," Atchinson said.
Despite the addition of Tony Lockett and a grand final appearance in 1996, the Swans weren't a football powerhouse.
That all changed in 2005.
"I was lucky enough to go... I wasn't a member at that stage, I was only 25 and didn't have the money at that point," Atchison said.
A friend secured tickets and booked the two seats to grand final history.
"We were right behind the goals, right in front of where Leo Barry took the mark against West Coast," Atchison said.
"If he hadn't come across the pack and taken that mark, we would have lost."
It was the moment that broke the longest premiership drought in AFL/VFL history, 72 years between drinks for the Swans.
"Emotions just go crazy... that's the thing about the grand final, just the emotion it can create," Atchison said.
"You're lucky to get there and then lucky to win... I've got mates who are Saints supporters who are still shattered.
"As a supporter of a football club, you might never see one in your lifetime. It's a rare opportunity."
Since then, the club has gone from strength to strength and Atchison has been along for the ride, watching as part of the crowd when the Swans claim their next premiership in 2012.
"I had a gut feeling that year... that's when I bought a membership to guarantee I got a grand final ticket if they made it," Atchison said.
"I've kept that membership ever since."
The Swans defeated Hawthorn by another narrow margin to claim the 2012 flag.
"It doesn't matter how much you win by, we beat Hawthorn so it was gold," Atchison said.
Atchinson said he feels a similar feeling ahead of the 2022 grand final.
"Hawthorn were flying that year, it's a bit like this game actually... going into (2012) we weren't favourites to win,"
"But it was so close and so tough, that's how I reckon this one feels like with Geelong. They're the favourites, but anything can happen in a the last few moments of a game."
