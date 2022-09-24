The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Hosking's Geelong connection runs deep; Atchison's allegiance to the red and white

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
September 24 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hosking has a familial connection to Geelong - his father, uncle and cousin played for the Cats. Supplied picture.

Choosing to support Geelong was barely a choice for Ararat's David Hosking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.