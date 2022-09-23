The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat Gallery TAMA bring back take home activities for children

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
September 23 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Free, ready-made craft kit designed for kids and families are available at Ararat Gallery TAMA. Picture supplied

Get your child's creativity flowing at home with a free, ready-made craft kit designed for kids and families by Ararat Gallery TAMA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.