Get your child's creativity flowing at home with a free, ready-made craft kit designed for kids and families by Ararat Gallery TAMA.
Designed for school aged children, each take-home craft kit comes with all the materials needed to make a range of pom pom creations at home, including a step-by-step guide, templates, and accessories - all you need is a pair of scissors.
Ararat Gallery Coordinator Katy Mitchell said the take-home kits provide kids with the opportunity to continue their artistic endeavours over the school holidays.
"Our talented Mini-Maker host, Kylee Whiting, specially created a craft kit to encourage creativity with textile making for school-aged children over the school holidays," Ms Mitchell said.
"This art kit is centred around mastering the technique of making a pom pom and then using that pom pom to make their own project such as a mobile decoration, bookmark, tying them to a hair accessory or creating a pom pom critter - the options are endless.
"Younger ones may need a bit of support and guidance in cutting or tying up their pom poms.
"The Gallery's art packs are a fun and easy project to introduce young ones to the world of textile art, while developing their creative expression and fine motor skills."
There are four art kits available to suit a range of ages from primary to secondary school. There are limited number of art kits available - these can be collected from the Gallery reception throughout September and October 2022.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
