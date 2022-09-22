The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Jack Trounson wins Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club President Cup

Updated September 22 2022 - 2:10am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Trounson, the winner of the President Championship 5km. Picture supplied

On Sunday, the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club held the last race for the season, the President Championship 5km.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.