Ararat Rural City businesses have until 30 Sept to apply for the 2022 East Grampians Business Awards.
The East Grampians Business Awards recognise businesses across our municipality that embodies innovation, excellence and brings much economic growth to the region.
Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison the awards are an opportunity to recognise leadership and innovation in the business community.
"Once again, Council is looking to celebrate businesses of all sizes and industries that have made an impact in their fields and on our community,"he said.
"Local businesses and organisations are very much the building blocks of thriving and healthy rural communities. All businesses bring activity, and vibrancy to our towns - many are family-owned and are deeply invested in the future of region.
"Not only do they provide essential goods and services but their contribution to community life, including sport and events, keeps communities going.
"These awards are a wonderful opportunity to come together and showcase the strength, resilience, and innovation of our business community."
Pepita Atchison from Pomonal Estate, who was a joint winner in 2021 of Business of the Year Award, encourages all business to apply.
"With eight different categories on offer this year, I would highly recommend entering the East Grampians Business Award to any business owner," Ms Atchinson said.
"It's nice to receive an acknowledgment and be recognised for the hard work that we've put into the business over the past five years.
"Taking home the Business of the Year Award gave us the reassurance that we're doing something special at Pomonal Estate and truly establishes our place in the region."
Among the winners of the 2021 East Grampians Business Awards was AME Systems who also took home Business of the Year.
"Winning Business of the Year in 2021 was fantastic recognition to the AME Systems team," Managing Director at AME Systems, Nick Carthew said.
Our contribution in the defence industry has continued to reinforce our home in Regional Victoria. I'm proud of the combined efforts from each one of our employees and all the hard work and dedication that is shown every day."
Applicants have until September 30 to enter as many of the eight categories they feel resonate with their business.
Applications and information can be found on Ararat Rural City Council's website www.ararat.vic.gov.au.
