Ararat migrations follows statewide downward trends, drops by 23%

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
September 22 2022 - 7:00am
The Commonwealth Bank and the Regional Australia Institute's Regional Movers Index found a year-on-year decrease in migration for Ararat. Picture by Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS

Data shows the pandemic-inspired movement to the country is 30 per cent higher than before COVID-19 struck; however, a new report says that migration to Ararat has dropped by almost a quarter in the past year.

