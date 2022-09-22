Data shows the pandemic-inspired movement to the country is 30 per cent higher than before COVID-19 struck; however, a new report says that migration to Ararat has dropped by almost a quarter in the past year.
The Commonwealth Bank and the Regional Australia Institute have partnered to release their June 2022 quarter Regional Movers Index, which tracks migration trends to and from country Australia.
The report found a year-on-year decrease in migration for Ararat, with 23 per cent less migration in the June 2022 quarter than the June 2021 quarter.
Moreover, quarterly migration to Ararat in 2022 has dropped 17 per cent from the May 2022 quarter.
Overall, migration has decreased 35 per cent from the June 2021 quarter to the same time in June 2022.
According to the June Regional Movers Index, the number of people relocating from metropolitan areas has declined by 16.5 per cent compared to the previous quarter.
But net migration to regions remains 30.2 per cent higher than two years before Covid-19.
The report also found some people from the regions are moving back to the cities.
Following a five-year high in the March 2022 quarter, the number of people moving from capital cities to regions fell by 16.5 per cent during the June quarter.
Regional Australia Institute chief executive Liz Ritchie said the easing of movement to the regions should take the pressure off housing demand and provide breathing space for areas to plan for the future.
"Investment in creating a sustainable model for regional Australia to accommodate the changing nature of our populations trends is needed," she said.
"Now is the time for a new National Population Plan at the federal level, that considers future settlement patterns to ensure regional communities have the services and infrastructure they need to help them grow."
Commonwealth Bank regional and agribusiness executive general manager Paul Fowler said net migration significantly outstripped the two years before the pandemic.
"Regional economies are booming, many businesses are investing and innovating to strengthen their capabilities and grow, and this is creating new employment options for jobseekers in many regional towns and cities across the country," Mr Fowler said.
"This is particularly in key sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing where there continues to be strong production and revenue growth."
Millennials, counted here as people aged 24 to 40, account for the largest cohort of people moving from capitals to regions.
Pre-COVID, they accounted for 48 per cent of all movers to regional areas nationally. This has increased to 51 per cent.
All other cohorts have experienced a decline in moving to the regions since COVID hit.
Pre-pandemic, they accounted for 20 per cent of moves. This has dropped to 17 per cent.
Three of the top five highest-growth local government areas in the year to June 2022 were in South Australia, with young people making up the most significant proportion of movers from cities.
Mount Gambier experienced a 90 per cent rise in regional movement over the year, while capital-city people moving to Port Augusta rose 63 per cent and the Yorke Peninsula 50 per cent.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
