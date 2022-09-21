The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Annual Rotundone Road Wine and Music Festival returns with strong crowd

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated September 22 2022 - 2:42am, first published September 21 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mountainside Wines, Mount Langi Ghiran and Dogrock Vineyard hosted its annual Rotundone Road Wine and Music Festival on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.