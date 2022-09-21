Mountainside Wines, Mount Langi Ghiran and Dogrock Vineyard hosted its annual Rotundone Road Wine and Music Festival on Saturday.
Despite the wet weather, wine lovers came out in their droves to enjoy music, food and local wine.
Mountainside Wines hosted Tim Webby and the OAFs for some classic hits, while the kitchen served up Asian-inspired chicken and coleslaw salad.
Up the road, Mount Langi Ghiran hosted the Aimee Brulee Duo in a intimate session, while visitors snacked on lamb souvlaki and chips.
Finally, in Crowlands, singer/songwriter Charlotte Harwood wowed the crowd while enjoying a wood-fired pizza.
The Rotundone Road showcases the best cool climate wines from each winery, all with their unique and interesting varieties including Shiraz, Chardonnay, Viognier and Nebbiolo.
For more information, visit https://www.rotundoneroad.com.au.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
