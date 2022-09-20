Avites will host a leadership workshop at The Ararat Hotel Cafe Bistro from 9.30am to 4.30pm. The leadership workshop will help participants understand how to enhance their people management skills as well as have less stress in their work lives. For more information people can visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ararat-leadership-workshop-tickets-410972508837?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse.