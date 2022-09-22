Here's an opportunity for the tradesperson and family to secure a quality home on a large allotment with excellent shedding. The home has been stylishly updated throughout including quality kitchen, floorcoverings, new plaster and paint. Your entertaining needs are covered with a semi-enclosed alfresco that can be enjoyed all-year round. Enjoy lovely sunset views over the surrounding bushland, and a seamless connection for that indoor-outdoor feel. Other features include a double auto-garage, dog run, chook yard and a wood shed. A big bonus is a 9 x 14-metre trade shed with power connected and extra-high roller door for caravan access.

