The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Operation Christmas Child looking for people to donate a gift-filled shoe box

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
September 19 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Samaritan's Purse campaign delivered gift-filled shoe boxes and plenty of smiles to children in Domica during Christmas last year. Picture supplied

SAMARITAN'S Purse area co-ordinator Ann Rohde is encouraging people to help put smiles on the faces of children living in poverty with a gift-filled shoe box this Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.