SAMARITAN'S Purse area co-ordinator Ann Rohde is encouraging people to help put smiles on the faces of children living in poverty with a gift-filled shoe box this Christmas.
Mrs Rohde said Operation Christmas Child opened up a world of life-changing opportunities for children.
"With Operation Christmas Child, you can directly impact the life of a child in need all over the world both physically and spiritually," she said.
"Operation Christmas Child is a hands-on way for you to bless children in need who live in vulnerable situations by filling shoeboxes with clothes, toys, hygiene items, school supplies, and fun gifts.
"Many children after receiving a shoebox are invited to participate in The Greatest Journey which is a 12 week discipleship course."
Ms Rohde said filled shoe boxes needed to be returned by mid-October.
"Filled shoeboxes need to be returned to Stawell Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 19 from 10am-12pm or 2-4pm," she said.
"In Ararat contact Dee on the above number to arrange a suitable time."
In 2021, 10.5 million shoebox gifts were collected globally and distributed in more than 100 countries; about 210,000 shoeboxes from Australia and New Zealand went to Cambodia, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Nauru, PNG and Madagascar.
To start packing, individuals and families can use a shoebox from home (no larger than an A4 sheet of paper) or pick up pre-printed OCC shoeboxes (50c each) from Wendy Collins on 0488 110684 in Stawell or Dee Reynolds 0490 375769 in Ararat together with a brochure.
The brochure gives ideas of what to put into the box and items that are not allowed for various reasons; $10 per box must be given either online or placed inside the box to enable us to deliver to the child directly.
For further information, contact Ann Rohde on 0467 239493 or check out the website operationchristmaschild.org.au.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
