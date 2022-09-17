The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Live

Grand Final Day coverage from Horsham City Oval | Wimmera Football Netball League 2022

Alex Blain
Cassandra Langley
By Alex Blain, and Cassandra Langley
September 17 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catch up on all the winners | WFNL GF 2022

Today's coverage - click for in depth game coverage

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Cassandra Langley

Cassandra Langley

Journalist

Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.