Victorian environmental agencies are asking for the general public's help for information about illegal firewood.
Parks Victoria and the Conservation Regulator are asking about information on the illegal firewood trade across the state.
Parks Victoria have issued over $5,500 in infringement notices for the illegal collection of timber, destruction of habitat, and off-road driving in these areas over the past 12 months.
Parks Victoria area chief ranger goldfields Karen Doyle said animals relied on fallen trees for habitats.
"Crevices under logs and hollows in trees provide safe places for mammals, reptiles, birds and invertebrates to live and are the perfect place to protect their young from predators," she said.
Anyone caught illegally felling or taking timber can face a fine of up to $9246 and/or a year in prison.
Ms Doyle said the environmental service was hoping the general public of any suspicious behaviour to the service by calling 13 19 63.
"Please remember your safety is most important, don't put yourself at risk to gather information," she said.
Firewood for personal use can only be collected from domestic firewood collection in the autumn and for details of where, when and what firewood can be collected people can visit: ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood/firewood-collection-in-your-region.
