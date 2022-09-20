More affordable housing and a stronger public transport system are issues the Greens candidate for Ripon will advocate for in this upcoming Victorian election on November 26.
Earl James, a teacher and union organiser, will challenge the incumbent Liberal MP Louise Staley, Labor candidate Martha Haylett and independent candidate Bernard Quince for the marginal seat.
Mr James said his campaign was "people powered" and he would refuse to take money from lobbyist groups.
"I want to restore trust as a grassroots candidate. I won't be accepting any donations from developers or the fossil fuel industry. My campaign will be people powered," he said.
"We've seen both major parties engage in behaviour that erodes public trust and faith in our democracy. I want to restore trust as a grassroots candidate."
Mr James said building more affordable housing in the region was "essential".
"Giving renters secure tenure and building more public housing is essential to helping solve the cost-of-living crisis," he said.
"Until we treat housing as an essential human right, we can't solve the crisis."
Mr James said voters should have control over the public transport system and more V/line train services were needed between Ararat and Maryborough.
"We are keen to investigate the best way to bring public transport back into public hands and ensure better services for everyone," he said.
"Natural monopolies such as these cannot deliver anything but fat profits to their owners."
Mr James said he planned to strengthen the Independent Broad-Based Anti-Corruption Commission.
He said transparency and a lack of resources to investigate allegations of corruption created barriers for the commission.
"It is essential for democracy. The threshold for an investigation needs to be lowered," Mr James said.
"Secondly, it needs to have the ability to conduct more hearings in public, and IBAC needs more resources."
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
