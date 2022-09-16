Staring today, up to a thousand dancers are expected converge on Ararat for the next week with the Ararat Eisteddfod returning for its 65th iteration.
The Ararat Town Hall will be a hive of activity across the seven days from 6.30pm today until 9pm Friday September 23.
Saturday and Sunday will be the busiest days of the Eisteddfod with troupes and the 12-years-and-over Theatrical solos and duo/trios.
There are have 105 troupe entries this year from 15 different regional schools from Bendigo, Ballarat, Horsham, Colac, Portland, Timboon, and two local schools Ararat Dance Centre and Dynamic Dance.
Troupe performances are always a highlight of the eisteddfod.
The atmosphere throughout the Town Hall will be electric as the students take to the stage in a fun filled weekend of performances.
Sunday evening's program is one you will not want to miss.
Commencing at 6.15pm the evening begins with five entries in the Open age tap troupes, eight under-13 modern troupes and two under 13 years tap troupes.
The 12-and-over Ararat Eisteddfod Jazz Championship with 15 entrants and the Ararat Eisteddfod Senior Tap Championship with 16 entrants will complete the entertaining evening.
The 12-and-over Ballet solos will take place during Monday and Tuesday culminating with the 12-and-over Modern Championship and the 12 and over Ballet Championship on Tuesday evening at 6.30pm.
These Championships also have very strong representation and if you come along you are sure to witness some breathtaking performances.
Wednesday and Thursday see the younger students perform their routines.
If you want to see cuteness Wednesday afternoon sees a number of under-6 students perform; for some it will be their very first time.
Friday is our final day and this is reserved for the 10 and under 12 age group concluding with the Junior Championships in Jazz, Tap, and Classical in the evening session.
Although there are not as many entries as the Senior Championships the talent at this age is exceptional.
The under-10 and under-12 classical at 1.15pm on Friday afternoon will be a plethora of talent with 25 students competing for the first placing.
The prize includes a gift voucher of $200 towards a brand new tutu from Sequins in the Sunshine.
Adjudicators Rachel Symons from Adelaide and Claire Haywood from Melton.
Miss Rachel and Miss Claire are both experienced adjudicators who have a deep passion for dance and they are sure to inspire and encourage the students with their formative critiques.
A spokesperson for the Ararat Eisteddfod Committee said the event could not have taken place without local support.
"The Ararat Eisteddfod Committee is extremely grateful for the support it has received from local businesses who have donated generously to the running of our 65th Eisteddfod," they said.
"We also acknowledge the support we receive from the Victorian government through Creative Victoria for financial support towards adjudicator's costs; and from Ararat Rural City Council supporting our use of the Town Hall.
"The longevity of the Eisteddfod is assured with this generous and widespread support. We know that many of the local businesses will benefit from increased trade during the week of the Eisteddfod and always make our visitors feel welcome."
Show your support and encourage these students in the pursuit of their chosen art form by coming along to the Ararat Town Hall between September 16-23.
The doors are open from 8.30am most mornings and tickets are available at the door for just $6 per session.
