Hundreds of dancers expected at the week-long 65th Ararat Eisteddfod

September 16 2022 - 12:00am
With the quality of entrants to this year's Ararat Eisteddfod so high, the performances must be en point. Picture by Karly Harris

Staring today, up to a thousand dancers are expected converge on Ararat for the next week with the Ararat Eisteddfod returning for its 65th iteration.

