First time on the open market for 110 years, this Federation-style home radiates the character and charm of a bygone era, with all the modern conveniences for today's family. The home has spacious rooms and the new extension incorporates a huge open-plan family-rumpus room with ample space for a pool table. A generous kitchen has Tasmanian oak cabinets and lots of storage. You'll love the wrap-around verandahs with decorative fretwork, lovely ornate turned posts and classic French doors that open to the entertaining deck which is a perfect place to dine and relax.