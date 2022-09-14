The Ararat Advertiser has looked through some of its old newspapers this week to remember Queen Elizabeth II.
We reported on the Queen and Prince Philip's visit to Ballarat in 1954.
Here are some of our articles from their visit.
Elizabeth's father, King George VI wished to visit Australia in 1949.
However, his death prevented the royal tour.
The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, five, and Princess Anne, three, went on the trip instead.
The tour was a much-anticipated event when the family sailed into Sydney Harbour on February 3.
They went to 57 towns and cities during their 58-day stay, with Elizabeth and Philip coming to Ballarat in March.
People from Ararat and other areas of western Victoria went to see the British monarch and her husband.
Ballarat's train station was full - with 20,000 school children from the Wimmera-Grampians region traveling in 10 special train units to see the royal duo.
Western district school children from Carranballac, Westmere, and Streatham had also found the perfect sloping stands in Sturt Street.
When both royals arrived a burst of cheering erupted in Lydiard and Sturt Streets.
Workers at the train station stopped what they were doing and waved to Elizabeth and Philip.
Ballarat mayor Francis John Cutts and former Victorian Premier John Cain greeted the couple.
The Queen remarked the children's stands were some of the best she had ever seen.
Cr Cutts accompanied the Queen to the foyers of the train station where Ballarat councillors' wives stood.
When the Queen saw the women she curtsied to them and was later escorted by Victoria Police.
By seven o'clock Victoria Park was full of cars waiting to see the Queen.
She had been invited by Cr Cutts for a walk to see the glass house.
Her majesty accepted the invitation from the Ballarat mayor and admired the garden.
