The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

The Ararat Advertiser remembers Queen Elizabeth II's visit in 1954

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
September 14 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queen Elizabeth II's family went to 57 towns and cities during their 58-day stay in '54. Picture file

The Ararat Advertiser has looked through some of its old newspapers this week to remember Queen Elizabeth II.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.