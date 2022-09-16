The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Tatyoon wins A, B and C Grade Mininera netball premierships

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
September 16 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hawks swept the senior netball titles, winning the A Grade, B Grade and C Grade premierships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.