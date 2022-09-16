The Hawks swept the senior netball titles, winning the A Grade, B Grade and C Grade premierships.
Facing off against the Eagles in the main game, Tatyoon led for the majority of the game, winning 38-29.
Tight defence from Hawks' goal defence Amelia Rundle limited Kira Stapleton to just one shot for the first quarter, setting up a three point lead after the first quarter.
The Eagles clawed back in the second quarter, shooting eight goals to the Hawks' seven, spurred on as the Hawks missed eight shot attempts thanks to solid defence from Taryn Kelly and Marissa Joiner.
However, the second half was all Tatyoon's - scoring 23 goals to Ararat's 16 - including a run of five goals by the Hawks in the third quarter.
Led by captain Zoe Astbury, the Hawks defence was merciless. Astbury and Rundle affected 12 goal attempts by the Eagles, including eight shots in the third quarter.
Tatyoon converted 63 percent of its attempts, with Emma Inverarity shooting 21 goals at 70 per cent accuracy, while Grace and Maggie Astbury shot 13 goals at 65 per cent and four goals at 30 percent respectively.
Ararat shot at 56 per cent, Brooke Williamson scored 19 goals at 54 per cent accuracy and Stapleton 10.
For her efforts in goal defence, Amelia Rundle was award best on ground.
Tatyoon defeated Ararat 24-23 to win the B Grade title.
The Eagles started off strongly, leading 6-4 after the first break, before a Hawks comeback leveled scores at half time.
Ararat retook the lead by one at the final break, before trading goals with the Hawks in the final quarter.
In the final moments of the game, Lauren McCarthy converted truly, winning the game for Tatyoon.
In a tightly contested final, Tatyoon defeated Penshurst 20-13 to win the C Grade premiership.
The Hawks were consistent throughout the game, scoring 10 goals in each half; the Bombers struggled to find rhythm, scoring nine goals in the first half, but only four in the second.
Tatyoon's goals came from Isabella Fuller (13) and Amy Wood (7), while Penshurst shared the sharing via Jodie Bennett (7), Libby Rentsch (5) and Megan Mibus (1).
Hawks captain Steph Carter was awarded best on ground for her effort across the court.
Woorndoo Mortlake took out the under 17s premiership, defeating Penshurst 33-26.
Penshurst won the under 15s premiership, defeating Lismore Derrinallum 23-18. Jess Miller won the best on court.
Penshurst also won the under 13s title, beating Lismore Derrinallum 25-18. Centre Misha Wear was best on court.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.