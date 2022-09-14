The Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club's run last Sunday was a special occasion as one of the club's runners marked their 100th race.
Peter Gibson presented Mark Thompson his 100th badge remarking that he can remember when Mark was in his early teens starting with the club.
SACCC runners met at Moyston for the Wilde family 5km Handicap. The club dedicated the race to the R U OK? cause. All runners and volunteers wore a bit of yellow for the day.
Read More:
Runners went off on their handicap times. The course was in great condition, with the wild flowers blooming.
Shev led from half way. With the out and back loop course most runners could cheer on each other on along the way. Within the last 500 metres club veteran Jack Trounson caught Shev.
He gave the last 100 metres all he could but young Matt Haddow chased him down. Matt passed Jack with 20 metres to the finish line getting there only 12 seconds before Jack.
Matt said after the race 'I wasn't going to let you have the win', Jack agreed that the finish should be a close race to the line. This was Matts second win for the season.
More News:
Shev finished in third with Tess Thompson the fastest female on the day finished in forth position. Gabe Tonks was the fastest on course, proudly donning his footy team colours for the day.
Mark said 'It may have taken me 30 years to make this milestone, but this means a lot to me, this club was the grounding to my running career'.
The club will meet at Dunnesworthy Common, north of Ararat on September 18 for the Presidents Championship race which is the last race for the season, with the race starting at 9.45am.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.