The drama continued with the Wimmera Football Netball League preliminary finals at Warracknabeal on Sunday.
With all to play for, these games were set to go down to the wire.
Seniors - Ararat v Stawell
Minor premiers Ararat have defied a spirited Stawell to notch a comprehensive 33-point victory in the seniors preliminary final.
With everything to prove, both sides' came into the match with intent and it showed from the opening bounce.
The first term was an arm wrestle as both sides attempted to stamp their authority on the game.
In the second term, the Rats roared to life, finding the space to run and carry. Their possession was impressive, with slick ball movement and dominance in centre clearances.
Stawell coach Tom Eckel struggled to throw off a strong tag.
At times the game was scrappy, and a bit of heat at half-time showed there was plenty of heat in the game.
After the main break, Stawell fought back. The Warriors had plenty of the ball but initially couldn't convert on the scoreboard.
However, the Warriors' relentless pressure eventually broke through and Stawell finished the quarter having kicked 4.4 (28) to bring the margin back to just four points; 8.9 (57) to 7.11 (53).
After the final change, and having weather Stawell's assault, Ararat clamped down on the contest before kicking awya to win comfortably.
Stawell were under siege from the moment the fourth quarter began, with the Rats' dominance out of the middle a huge takeaway from the game.
The Rats held the Warriors scoreless in the last and kicked 4.5 (29) to set up a rematch with Minyip-Murtoa in the grand final. Final score, 12.14 (86) to 7.11 (53).
Jordan Cox, Robert Armstrong and Liam Arnott were Ararat's best, while Koby Stewart, David Morris and Jackson Dark were the Warriors' best.
C Reserve - Nhill v Stawell
Stawell have emerged with the chocolates after outlasting Nhill in a thriller to decide the C Reserve preliminary final.
The two sides were neck in neck for much of the game, with momentum swinging both ways.
Scores were level at 5 goals apiece at quarter time, before the Tigers got their nose in front by a goal before the main break, 12-11.
In the third quarter, Nhill's narrow ascendency continued and the margin stretched out to two points, 18-16.
However, Stawell weren't about to go down without a fight and piled on the pressure in the last, eventually seizing the lead and the game. Final score, 25-23.
Crystal Summers and Sophie Barber were the Warriors' best on court, while Eliza France and Jessica Stone fought hard for the Tigers.
C Grade - Stawell v Horsham
Stawell have clinched a narrow win over Horsham in the C Grade preliminary final, defeating the Demons by just three goals.
Both sides jostled in the first term, with Stawell eeking out a two goal lead; 8-6.
Horsham began the second term with aplomb, leveling the scores early as shooter Michelle Clarkson nailed her first five shots of the term.
However, Stawell weathered the Demons; resistance and dominated the backhalf of the quarter to head into the main break with a seven goal lead, 18-11.
In the third, Horsham pressed Stawell and won the term 11-7, slicing the margin back down to three, 25-22.
With the heat on, the final term was intense as both sides went goal for goal.
In the end, Horsham couldn't overcome the three goal margin and Stawell booked themselves a place in the grand final.
Stawell legend Tracey Dark was joined by Kristy Matthews in being named the Warriors' best on court, while Ella Wallgott and Eden Heard were the Demons' stars. Final score, 30-27.
B Grade - Nhill v Ararat
The Nhill Tigers have made a statement with an emphatic preliminary final win over Ararat.
Nhill were dominant from the outset, running rings around the Rats and scoring with ease.
The Tigers raced to an early lead, 9-4 at the first break, with Jessica Wylkie and Ruby James establishing their control over mid-court.
But it wasn't until the second term when Nhill put their foot down, shooting 15 goals to six and stretching their lead up out to 14 goals at the main change.
From there, little slowed the Tigers down, with Emma Beer dominant at the ring, finishing with 32 goals.
At the final change, the Tigers' lead was 17 goals - 36-19 - and Ararat had their work cut out for them in the last.
The Rats managed eight goals, but the Tigers scored 14 to put the cherry on a dominant performance.
Wilkie and James were named best on court for the Tigers, while Rebecca Skrabl and Lucy Mills gave their all for the Rats. Final score, 50-27.
Reserves - Ararat v Horsham
Horsham have ensured they're still a part of the finals narrative with a stirring 54 point win over Ararat in the reserves preliminary final.
The Demons, bolstered by the inclusions of several senior players after their elimination last week, took the game by the scruff of the neck early.
Both sides had the same amount of scoring shots, but the Rats didn't make the most of the opportunities.
At quarter time Horsham were up by 10 points, 4.1 (25) to 2.3 (15).
In the second quarter, Horsham blew the game open with a five goal burst, while the Rats managed only two, giving the Demons a healthy 29 point lead going into the main break.
The Rats tightened their structures in the third term, with both sides going to ground in scrappy passages of play.
Horsham's lead grew to 35; the scoreboard reading 12.6 (78) to 6.7 (43).
In the final quarter, Horsham's dominance continued and the Dees romped home 54 point winners, 16.8 (104) to 7.8 (50).
Jordyn Burke (4 goals) Riley Williams and Will Goudie were the Demons' best, while Kade Bohner, Kobe Davis and Max Allgood stood out for the Rats.
A Grade - Horsham Saints v Southern Mallee Giants
The Horsham Saints saw off a determined Giants outfit by 16 goals in a tense, see-sawing match.
Both sides fought hard in the opening minutes, with either team determined to find a rhythm and settle into the game.
But it was the Gaints who would draw first blood, and enjoy a one-goal lead into quarter time, 13-12.
The pressure on both sides of the court was immense, with neither side giving an inch of ground.
In the second, the Saints hit back, winning the term 14-11 to take a two goal lead into the main break, 26-24.
The Saints managed to hold onto their momentum in the third, the dynamic duo of Jorja Clode and Abby Hallam confidently finding the net from all across the circle.
The Giants mistakes were costly, missing crucial shots and firing off a few careless passes through the midcourt.
By three quartere time, the Saints' lead had grown to 11; 42-31.
The Saints had found their mojo, and scored 18 goals in a dominant last quarter to see off any chance the Giants had for a comeback. Final score, 60-44.
Clode and Rory Doran were the Saints' best, while Amy Walder and goal attack Steph Thomson were the Gaints standouts.
Under 17 football - Ararat v Horsham Saints
Ararat and the Horsham Saints played out a thriller at ANZAC Park, with the Rats prevailing by under a kick.
But it was the Saints found form first, kicking 4.2 (26) to 2.2 (14) in a blistering opening term.
Ararat put their kicking boots on for the second quarter, booting 5.3 and holding the Saints scoreless.
The Rats headed into the rooms with a dominant 21-point lead.
The wind definitely favoured one side, as the Saints once again grabbed the momentum, in the third, booting five goals to two and threatening the Rats across the ground.
A Saint goal late in the third cut the margin to just five points before the siren sounded for the final change.
Up and about, the Saints charged out of the gate in the last, snaring the lead after as a result of a goal from a high tackle free kick .,
However, the Rats answered with the next two goals and it was game on.
The Rats surged to a three goal lead late, before the Saints began to grind it back down, hitting stoppages hard and piling on the pressure.
Both sides finished with four goals in a dramatic final term, but the Rats held on to record a memorable finals victory and earn a place in the grand final. Final score, 13.9 (87) to 13.4 (82).
17 & Under netball - Horsham v Warrack Eagles
The Eagles have pulled off an almightry upset over Horsham at ANZAC Park, defeating the Demons by ten goals.
The Eagles jumped the Demons from the first whistle, scoring 15 goals before the first break and restricting Horsham to just six.
However, like all talented teams do the Demons responded and won the second quarter, trimming the margin to just five goals; 18-23.
The two sides go goal for goal in the third, but the Eagles still held a 4 goal lead at the final change.
Horsham worked hard at the start of the final term to work their way back into the match, cutting thr margin down to just one.
Both sides' pressure was immense, and the cheering grew with every intercept, every missed pass or shot.
However, inch by inch the Eagles built their lead back up, using their height and reach to great effect agains the smaller Demons.
By the end of the game, Warrack's lead had stretched to ten - landing the Eagles a place in the grand final on Sepember 17.
15 & Under netball - Warrack Eagles v Horsham
Horsham's 15 and Under netballers have survived a scare from a fast-finishing Warrack Eagles team to secure a place in the grand final.
Both sides stamped their intentions early in a free flowing first term, but it was the Demons who went into the first break with a two goal lead.
In the second term, the two teams traded goals and scores were neck in neck; Horsham maintained a single goal lead going into the main break, despite being outscored by the Eagles 7-6 in the quarter.
Horsham burst out of the blocks in the second half, piling on 11 goals to 4 as Sienna Manserra and Mia Burgess found the net with ease.
The Demons went into the last change with an eight goal lead, however the Eagles were not out of the race yet.
The Eagles found their wings in the last quarter, dominating through the mid court with fast passing and intercepts.
The home side outscored the Demons 11 goals to seven, however it wasn't enough.
Horsham had done enough to book themselves a clash with the Saints. Final score, 36-32.
Sarah Miller and Sienna Manserra were the pick of the Demons, while Ava Koschitzke and Kalarni Rowe almost got the Eagles home.
Under 14 football - Ararat v Horsham Saints
Ararat's Under 14 football side have shot into the grand final after defeating the Horsham Saints by 54 points at Warracknabeal.
The game was close early, with both sides scrambling to score and get off the mark.
Ararat saw most of the action, finishing the first term with 3.2 (20) to the Saints' 2.0 (12).
The second term saw the pressure continue to simmer, with just three goals scored for the term - two to the Rats and one to the Saints, ensuring it was anybody's game at half time.
In the third, the Rats put their skates on and began to open the game up, puncturing the Saints' defence; they kicked three goals to the Saints' zero.,
In the last, with a win on the horizon the Rats switched on and booted another four goals, while the Saints managed just one, as the jubilant Rats booked themselves a chance at premiership glory.
Reggie Jenkins, Rohan Newson and Samuel Preston,were the Rats best. While Jed Pohlner, Levi Munyard and Joshua Pitts toiled hard for the Saints.
13 & Under netball - Horsham Saints v Ararat
The Horsham Saints 13 and Under side booked themselves a place in the grand final with a confident 23-gaol win over Ararat.
The Rats, coming off a thrilling extra time semi final win, were brave but the young Saints' were clinical and efficient in attack, and superb in defence.
The Saints hit the scoreboard early, racing to a 6 gfoal lead at quarter time on the back of
The Rats rallied in the second term and fought back, almost going goal for goal with the Saints.
However, after halftime the Saints put the game away with a 9 goal to zero quarter, to stretch the final margin to 16 at the final break.
It was an obstacle too big for the Rats to overcome, and the Saints ran awyay with the win.
13 and Under Best and Fairest winner Lena Marshman led the way for the Saints, while Lani Watson also stood out.
Poppy Toner and Rachael Corbett worked hard all game to be named best on court for the Rats.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
