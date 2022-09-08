Ararat council to auction off equipment from September 9 - 16

Ararat Rural City Council is auctioning off a range of surplus stock including an Isuzu truck, ride-on mower and compressor from September 9 - 16.
Members of the public are welcome to inspect the items on Friday 9 September strictly from 10am to 3pm at the Operations Depot, 24 Flattely Street, Ararat, unless an alternative appointment is arranged.
Items on offer include, Isuzu truck with elevated work platform, Isuzu Paveline bitumen truck, John Deere ride-on mower, herbicide tank, small trailers, VMS boards, portable traffic lights.
The online auction through Manheim Auction Services features over 37 lots of city-owned items from the Works Depot and Ararat Fitness Centre that have been well maintained and safety checked.
Ararat Rural City Council Executive Officer Tim Harrison said the highly anticipated online auction offers good-quality work equipment and unused materials for a bargain.
"Council's annual auction of surplus equipment drew a big crowd of online bidders last year. It's a good opportunity for ratepayers to get reliable, high-quality gear at a competitive price," he said.
"A lot of people like to come down to the Council depot and inspect items before the online auction starts.
"The proceeds of the auction would be reinvested into the delivery of Council's programs across the municipality."
