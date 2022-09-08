The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat Rural City Council to auction off equipment

Updated September 8 2022 - 12:03am, first published 12:00am
Ararat council to auction off equipment from September 9 - 16

Ararat Rural City Council is auctioning off a range of surplus stock including an Isuzu truck, ride-on mower and compressor from September 9 - 16.

