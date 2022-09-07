ARARAT mother Laura Maconachie found life very different after having her second baby.
Having a five-year-old and a eight-month-old Ms Maconachie found herself struggling mentally after giving birth to her second child.
Having over four year gap between her children she said she found herself feeling isolated and knew she needed to do something about it.
"You always have good intentions of putting yourself out there but I found myself isolating at home a lot - partly because of learned behaviours over the past few years and partly because you think it seems easier," she said.
Ms Maconachie said with her first child she was connected with a mother's group but found this time around there wasn't that service.
Working as a primary school teachers and a health and wellness coach, the busy Mum was also struggling to make time for herself.
So in trying to find that balance, she decided to throw open the doors to a walking group on Friday mornings.
"I just thought there might be others sitting at home like I was needing to get out and about but just didn't know where to go," she said.
"Structured activities can suit some parents but for others the pressure of being there at a certain time each week can be daunting.
"I just wanted to be part of something that had no ties. People can come if they want and if they're busy then that's ok too."
Ms Maconachie said the group would be a chance to connect with parents and carers and also an opportunity to get a small amount of exercise in.
"As mothers we all know we put ourselves last," she said. "I find I know if I get up and get moving despite thinking I will be tired afterwards I actually feel energised. That's not saying we're going to be running around the lake."
After putting the word out on social media Mc Maconachie said she had met up with other parents who were interested in coming along when they were available.
"Walking and getting out in the fresh air has helped me mentally," she said.
"You get the happy endorphins happening when you are outside, doing some walking and just being able to communicate with others where there is some common ground of children.
"Although there is no pressure to come along I hoped by making it a regular catch up there is some accountability there so people don't have to find the motivation to go out and do something by themselves."
Ms Maconachie said with new people coming to the region she hoped the casual Friday catch ups would be a welcoming place for new faces. The group meets at 10am on Friday at Alexandra gardens near the cafe.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
