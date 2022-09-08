"Sometimes we'll have customers come in that will give us suggestions on some things that we could make or we might have tried it before and it didn't go as well as we hoped so we ask how we could make it better," she said. "Butcher's like to bounce off each other as well to see what's selling and what isn't at the moment. We have an example of eye fillet - we had a heap and we've made some beef wellingtons to sell it in a different way as well. It's all about being innovative and creative. If we have an abundance of something I will go away and do some research about what we can do."