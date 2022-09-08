A region's butcher has taken home four awards at a national competition - putting the business and the region in the spotlight once again.
Pyrenees Premium Cuts received the top honours for the best chicken, cheese and jalapeno kabana, chilli cheese kransky, smoked cheese kransky and the best boneless ham at the Australian Charcuterie Excellence Awards.
Business owner Hayley Collicoat said she was extremely proud to be producing products industry leaders were impressed with.
"We're always looking out to put out the best of the best," she said. "We're not your average butcher shop - we're a gourmet butchery.
"That's what we aim for. We aim to give our customers an experience. Every time you come in the door, everytime you purchase our products, everytime you shop with us you aren't just shopping with us, you are buying the experience."
Mrs Collicoat said it was important for her business to keep challenging themselves and stay in touch with new and different products within the industry.
"When you are flying blind how are you ever going to know if you are meeting the market needs," she said.
"You are never going to know if you can better yourself and your business and grow your business if you aren't challenging yourself and putting yourself out there.
"And for businesses wanting to go down that path there is a whole lot to it. We've got a whole region where we can tap in to and of course supporting local and the tourism trade."
Winning the awards helps boost the business in a national light - something Mrs Collicoat said would not only help her business but businesses across the region.
"The more people we can bring into the town and shopping here with all businesses the better," she said.
"You look at other towns where there isn't much around and one small shop might be well known for something and other businesses around it benefit.
"I hope that's something we can do in our towns where we have shops. We hope we can bring in some tourism trade to come and try our products and have a look around as well.
"We do have people travelling from other parts of the state and sometimes it's hard to believe they come all that way to get our produce."
Mrs Collicoat said business owners were building a business where customers could feel "part of something".
"It's not just another butcher shop and you get your produce for the week," she said.
"We support 15 other local businesses. Our produce is all local and all Australian. Those farmers who we get our produce off - if we weren't supporting local there would be nowhere for that amount of produce to go to."
The butcher shop pride themselves of customer engagement to ensure they are meeting the market and customer needs.
"Sometimes we'll have customers come in that will give us suggestions on some things that we could make or we might have tried it before and it didn't go as well as we hoped so we ask how we could make it better," she said. "Butcher's like to bounce off each other as well to see what's selling and what isn't at the moment. We have an example of eye fillet - we had a heap and we've made some beef wellingtons to sell it in a different way as well. It's all about being innovative and creative. If we have an abundance of something I will go away and do some research about what we can do."
The business itself employs more than 20 people and like all businesses in the region. has struggled to find staff.
"We're really proud to be able to offer employment to so many across all our stores," Mrs Collicoat said.
"Of course, we could always do with more staff and have training opportunities as well."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
