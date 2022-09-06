Port Adelaide football legend Kane Cornes is to run from Adelaide to Melbourne this September to raise money and awareness for My Room Children's Cancer Charity.
The journey will include 12 consecutive days of more than 60 kilometres per day, through Murray Bridge, Bordertown, Horsham, Ballarat and every town in between.
Mr Cornes will leave on Sunday, September 11.
As a media personality, Mr Cornes said that despite the huge challenge, it is nothing compared to what these families face every day, and will be using his success and platform to spread awareness.
"I look forward to meeting brave children and their families along the way and sharing their powerful stories," he said.
"Together with My Room, I look forward to making a difference."
The super-marathon, called Kane's Run will cover the 760 kilometre journey through Tailem Bend, Keith and Bordertown before entering Victoria.
Mr Cornes is an ambassador for My Room and ran 42 kilometres on a treadmill in 2021, and contributed a record-breaking total of $3.3 million raised.
Mr Cornes has expressed his interest in raising more and running further.
Interested members of the community can donate to Kane's Run at www.myroom.com.au, and more information is to come on when he will be passing through their local town.
Mr Cornes is to arrive at the Channel 9 Docklands studios in Melbourne live on the night of the My Room Telethon show.
The Footy Show Grand Final: My Room Telethon will air the on Thursday, September 22 at 7:30pm.
