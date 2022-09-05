The stage is set for a semi final rematch between Ararat and Tatyoon as the Mininera and District Football League grand final gets underway.
Ararat Eagles are longing for their first senior flag since forming as a club.
For Tatyoon, it's been six years since they have drunk from the premiership cup which is now in reach.
Two clubs, two very different tales. Both playing for the same thing yet their journeys are so different.
Let's rewind a few years and look at how Ararat got to be where they are.
Plenty of chatter started long before the 2019 season. The Eagles were staring down the barrel of a potential recession while the dedicated looked around the club to find any way out of what could have been.
It was a case of everything that could go wrong, did. Their senior coach, for personal reasons, stepped away from the club and so did a handful of other players. With no senior coach locked in early, players found their way to other clubs for pre-season training and it looked like a senior team wouldn't be formed, and reserves were light on.
Region football identity Mick Jennings took on the coaching role for the interim to get the players on the park while the admin was worked out in the background.
Nats McRoberts stepped back in as president and with a handful of volunteers worked hard to get the club off the ground for the season.
It was tough. Tough for the committee, volunteers, players and supporters.
Footballers were fronting up each week to play two games of senior football with margins that would make any fan's eye water.
But then came the defining moment. The moment, president Nats McRoberts said changed the fortune of the club.
Some might say it was a dark moment for the club. For others, it was the moment that was needed for the wider AFL community to be shown just what was happening to some clubs in country football.
Ararat Eagles lost to Great Western 79.41 (515) to 1.0 (6).
It was one of the biggest winnings margins in football history. A game that will go down as folklore for the region, for years to come.
But how did it turn the tide for the Eagles?
The media storm the club endured after the loss was intense.
Crews from Melbourne were sent out to interview players, coaches and committee members.
The coverage the club received highlighted to many that the club was in strife - the talks earlier in the year about a recession were real and was coming faster than anyone could imagine.
Former players, friends, sponsors and volunteers pledged to the club they would return in 2020 to help build the club back to it's former glory days when Prestige merged with St Marys and Trinity in 2000 to form the Ararat Eagles.
Insert COVID here - no explanation needed for the season that wasn't in 2020.
In 2021 the Eagles were competitive on the park seven wins and four losses in a season that was cut short due to pandemic restrictions.
Fast forward 12 months on and the Eagles have found themselves playing for what seemed like an unobtainable achievement just a few short years ago.
It's a credit to those who have stuck around the club - it's when times are challenging clubs struggle to find volunteers that will put their hand up to do anything it takes week in, week out.
Coming through the home and away season undefeated - the Eagles only loss in 2022 was at the hands of rivals Tatyoon in the first semi final. This has set the stage for the grand final. A game of redemption and recognition.
You can't go past the history of the Tatyoon Football Netball Club.
Joining the Mininera and District Football League in 1924 in the competition's second year of operation, Tatyoon took some time to establish themselves as one of the powerhouse teams of the district.
Their first senior flag came in 1946, since then they have attained another 11 making them the most successful team in the competition.
The glory years of 2006-2008 when three flags in a row is something etched in the mind's of players and supporters around the club that serves the district.
Despite the census stating 130 people live in Tatyoon, the successful club draws in a large following and supporter base - a testament to their operations.
The Hawks' last flag came in 2016 and despite being around the top of the competition since haven't been able to get over the line.
Can Saturday be the day they take another step up in the competition?
With both the Ararat Eagles and Tatyoon having multiple football and netball sides in the finals there's one thing for sure - plenty of heart and passion will be left on the ovals and courts.
- BY AMY HURLEY
Saturday's Mininera District Netball Association preliminary final at Penshurst saw another weekend of close finals games, with Ararat Eagles dominating the seniors grades. A Grade saw a well fought out game between the Eagles and Penshurst, the home ground advantage was not enough for the Bombers in the end with the Eagles proving far too strong winning 33-23.
An outstanding final quarter by the Eagles saw them coming away with a grand final spot. League Best and Fairest winner Leah Mirtschin and mid courter Chloe Mckenzie were best players for the Bombers but proved no match for defender and league runner up B&F Taryn Kelly and mid courter Kiara Pitcher - both best players for the Eagles.
Ararat Eagles led Woorndoo Mortlake B Grade from the first quarter. A solid third quarter saw the lead stretch even further and when the final siren went the Eagles had won by 8 goals, 32-24.
League Best and Fairest Winner Sarah West and sister Oliver West were again named best players for the Eagles, while mid courter Jamie Killen and defender Sarah Muir were named best players for the Tigers.
C grade was the closest senior game with Tatyoon securing their grand final spot with a one goal win over Glenthompson Dunkeld 15-14. Tatyoon had a strong first quarter and lucky for them this lead secured them the win. Best players for the Hawks were Lily Hitchcock and centre player Steph Carter. Meanwhile defender Veronica Gordon and goalie Angela Kenna were named Ram's best players.
Penshurst 17 & Under team made the most of the home ground taking the win over Moyston Willaura 33-21. Nerves got the better of the Bombers in the first quarter trailing the Puma's by one goal at quarter time. They came out firing in the second quarter and never looked back.
Goalie Katherine Rentsch and defender Sophie Rentsch were named best players for the Bombers. While defender Layla Alexander-Foster and mid courter Sevahn Maxwell were the Puma's best.
Lismore Derrinallum had an upset in the 15 & Under game against Hawkesdale Macarthur winning by 5 goals 16-11. The Eagles lead by 4 goals at quarter time but failed so score a goal in the second quarter which gave the Demons the chance to turn the score around in their favour.
The Demons fought hard the remaining quarters to increase their lead and secure their Grand Final spot. Defender Jessica Miller and Centre player Shelby Mahony were the Demons best players while mid courter Kelsey Hunt and defender Lauren Sharrock were the best for the Eagles.
The 13 & Under game was hit with a heavy downpour of rain but this didn't stop Penshurst, winning 15-6 against Glenthompson Dunkeld. Goalie Marli Blohm was rewarded for her efforts being named best player for the Bombers, while Indi Mibus and Isabella Jury were the Rams best.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
