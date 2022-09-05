A capacity crowd packed the Sterling Place Dunkeld Community Centre on Monday night to recognise the Mininera Football League's high achievers.
The winner of the 2022 WJ Lewis medal for the Mininera Football League's Best and Fairest was awarded to Jayden Wright with 37 votes.
Advertisement
Wright earned 11 best on ground nods from the umpires.
Tayyoon's Anthony Rosato came second with 27 votes, followed by Nathan Rentsch (Penshurst) on 24.
31 Jayden Wright (Ararat Eagles)
24 Anthony Rosato (Tatyoon)
24 Nathan Rentsch (Penshurst)
18 Tyler Fehsler (Glenthompson Dunkeld)
16 Ben Robertson (Ararat Eagles)
15 William Henderson (Tatyoon)
15 Michael Lockyer (Lismore Derrinallum)
Lismore Derrinallum's Michael Lockyer topped the leaderboard with 101 goals from 13 games.
Between round 13 and 15, Lockyer kicked 47 goals, with bags of 14, 18 and 15 against Willaura, Hawkesdale Macarthur and Great Western respectively.
Tatyoon's Ben Clay came second with 77 goals. He kicked bags of 11 goals against Moyston Willaura and Great Western.
Ararat's own Jayden Wright was awarded the honour of the Ruth Brain Memorial medal.
He dedicated the award to his club mates and supportive family.
The DJ Martin Medal went to Tatyoon's Joe Thompson with 25 votes. Thompson kicked 25 goals during the season and was instrumental to the Hawks 15-1 record during the regular season.
25 Joe Thompson (Tatyoon)
18 David Fanning (Glenthompson Dunkeld)
Advertisement
12 Joe Page (Penshurst)
11 Jack Osborne (Woorndoo Mortlake)
11 Jarrod Blandford (Tatyoon)
11 Adam Lehmann (Caramut)
Damien Logan of Glenthompson Dunkeld took out this year's goal kicking award with 52. His best game of the season was in round 9 when he kicked eight goals against Great Western.
Lismore-Derrinallum's Matthew Levings came second with 45. Levings kicked 10 against Wickliffe Lake Bolac during round 8.
Advertisement
After 10 rounds, Tatyoon's Noah Barbary lead the competition with 20 votes ahead of Caramut's Tom O'Sullivan with 16.
A consistent second half of the season saw Barbary take out the J Box Medal with 27 votes.
Despite two best on field games in the second half of the season, O'Sullivan finished second with 22 votes. Jack Manning's strong second half of the year saw him poll third.
Penshurst's Noah Cameron took out the under 16 goal kicking competition with 38. Team mates Henry Bensch and Nate Cameron came second with 31 and 12 respectively.
Glenthompson Dunkeld's Matthew Lowe.
Hawkesdale Macarthur: Peter Gordon
Advertisement
Tatyoon took out the club championship award, which tallies together wins by seniors, reserves and junior football games.
The Hawks tallied 84 points, ahead of Ararat (71), Lismore Derrinallum (64) and Penshurst (63).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.