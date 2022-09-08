The Ararat Eagles' co-captain Jayden Wright's stellar 2022 season was etched in history after he took home two gongs during the Mininera and District Football League's best and fairest awards.
A capacity crowd packed the Sterling Place Dunkeld Community Centre on Monday night to recognise the Mininera Football League's high achievers, with Wright at the forefront of everyone's mind.
The 22-year-old won the Ruth Brain Memorial Medal as the best under 21 senior player and the highly coveted W.J. Lewis medal for the best senior footballers of the 2022 season.
The ruckman polled 37 votes, 10 ahead of second place Anthony Rosato of Tatyoon, despite missing two eligible games due to opposition forfeits.
It's nothing short of remarkable ever. Everyone's there for the club; everyone just wants to see the club do well.- Jayden Wright
The Eagles first W.J. Lewis medal winner earned 11 best on ground nods from the umpires.
The humble winner paid tribute to past and present club members to help him become the footballer he is today.
"I think my development this year and last year alone was massive," Wright said.
"I had some good coaching and good teammates around me, pushing me to make sure that I got the best out of myself.
"[Previously being that the Ararat Rats] helped... being able to play senior level football back at the Rats at a pretty young age definitely helped me."
The young Eagle said he was pleased with his season but wouldn't let that take away from Saturday's Grand Final against Tatyoon.
"I was definitely happy with this season. Even though I played in the ruck, I was able to get forward and get a few goals (44 for the season). I'm happy that I was able to play consistently throughout the whole year because that has been a downfall in the past; I might have a couple of good games followed by a few stinkers.
"When it comes down to it, I'd rather have one medal with 21 other blokes than one medal from yourself. Football is not an individual game. We didn't get to the grand final because of me; they got there because of 21 other blokes.
"It's it's every country footballer's dream to wear that one medal with your best mates and hopefully on Saturday I can do that."
Wright noted the transition from playing senior football in the Wimmera Football League to the Mininera wasn't as vast as many would assume.
"Between the Wimmera and the Mininera, there's not a lot of difference," he said.
"Every team has their the top guns. You've got Mick Lockyer who kicked 100 goals this season. There's Tanker (Anthony Rosato) who is just a bull; there's big guys in the Wimmera, but no one hits as hard as him."
He noted being named co-captain of the Eagles' senior side helped spur his development.
"It definitely puts a bit of a chip on my shoulder because it's the team's down... I definitely feel like it's not only Jack's responsibility but mine to be trying to get the team up and about and perform on the field.
"It's definitely a learning curve for me being so young, but hopefully I've hopefully I've done well for the boys."
Wright said a change in club culture has seen the club change its fortunes, going from record losses to a perfect season.
"It's nothing short of remarkable ever. Everyone's there for the club; everyone just wants to see the club do well," he said.
"The fact that we've got three teams in the grand final this Saturday is just remarkable.
"The culture is second to none; I've been at multiple clubs where it's footy, footy and footy, but here it's family.
"I get so many people coming up to me, just asking about me in general instead of just footy.
"A few years ago, we're struggling, the club nearly folded, getting pumped by hundreds and hundreds of points every bloody game. To see where we are now being in a grand final is an amazing story to be able to read in the paper."
Lismore Derrinallum's Michael Lockyer topped the leaderboard with 101 goals from 13 games.
Between rounds 13 and 15, Lockyer kicked 47 goals, with bags of 14, 18 and 15 against Willaura, Hawkesdale Macarthur and Great Western, respectively.
Tatyoon's Ben Clay came second with 77 goals. He kicked bags of 11 goals against Moyston Willaura and Great Western.
The DJ Martin Medal for the League's best reserves footballer went to Tatyoon's Joe Thompson with 25 votes.
Thompson kicked 25 goals during the season and was instrumental to the Hawks' 15-1 record during the regular season.
Damien Logan of Glenthompson Dunkeld took out this year's goal-kicking award with 52. His best game of the season was in round 9 when he kicked eight goals against Great Western.
Lismore-Derrinallum's Matthew Levings came second with 45. Levings kicked 10 against Wickliffe Lake Bolac during round 8.
A consistent second half of the season saw Tatyoon's Noah Barbary take out the J Box Medal as the best Under 16s player with 27 votes.
Caramut's Tom O'Sullivan finished second with 22 votes. Jack Manning's strong second half of the year saw him poll third.
Penshurst's Noah Cameron took out the under 16 goal kicking competition with 38. Teammates Henry Bensch and Nate Cameron came second with 31 and 12, respectively.
Glenthompson Dunkeld's Matthew Lowe won the Under 16 Coach/Administrator of the Year.
Hawkesdale Macarthur's Peter Gordon won Club Umpire of the Year:
Tatyoon took out the club championship award.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
