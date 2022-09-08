The Ararat Advertiser
Jayden Wright named 2022 Mininera and District League Best and Fairest

Ben Fraser
Ben Fraser
Updated September 8 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:30am
The Ararat Eagles' co-captain Jayden Wright's stellar 2022 season was etched in history after he took home the Ruth Brain Memorial Medal as the best under 21 senior player and the highly coveted W.J. Lewis medal for the best senior footballer of the 2022 season. Picture by Ben Fraser

The Ararat Eagles' co-captain Jayden Wright's stellar 2022 season was etched in history after he took home two gongs during the Mininera and District Football League's best and fairest awards.

