Ararat Rural City Council's Facade Improvement Grants program has been boosted with businesses across the municipality.
Participants are encouraged to apply for grants of up to $10,000 at a two-to-one ratio to spruce up their property facades.
The latest round of the program boosts the assistance available from $5,000 to $10,000 with changes this year targeting new, expanding businesses to help improve our streetscapes and the municipality' economy.
Council chief executive Tim Harrison said the scheme was a clear example of council's commitment to supporting local businesses, giving them a strong foundation to attract new customers and increase turnover.
"First impressions for a rural town are important. Council originally established the Faade Grants program to help local businesses invest in facade renovations and improve the appeal of their properties," he said.
"Over the last three years, Council has successfully invested $120,000 with matching dollars for local businesses to upgrade their street-facing exteriors.
"There are a few projects that are still in progress from this last round in Lake Bolac, Moyston and Pomonal, which will help enhance the prosperity of these smaller towns."
Applications will close once the funds are exhausted. For full details, including guidelines and an application form, visit council's website www.ararat.vic.gov.au.
