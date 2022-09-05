East Grampians Health Service's Murray to Moyne Cycle Relay teams, the Cranks and Defibrillators, have raised more than $12,700 following its 2022 event.
The team had a target of $10,000 to raise towards a specialised bed for the new palliative care area at East Grampians Health Service.
This year, due to a much smaller team, the group chose to take part in the 'Sunday Striders' event, a 90 kilometre ride from Hamilton to Port Fairy through to Macarthur.
The team ran a number of smaller fundraisers this year, including the Ararat Market and the popular raffle.
EGHS Chief Executive Nick Bush said the health service got many "generous" sponsorships from Ararat businesses.
"We appreciate the support of the Murray to Moyne team, who train hard throughout the year to complete the ride, as well as the volunteer bus drivers and support crew," he said.
