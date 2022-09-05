The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

East Grampians Health Service raises funds for new palliative care bed

September 5 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left to right, Jason Shipcott, Graham Bull, Rob Keith, Erin Hinchliffe, Ken McCready, Jo Byron, Mario Santilli, Wayne Klauss, Alan Young, Charlie Reid and Graeme Foster. Picture: supplied

East Grampians Health Service's Murray to Moyne Cycle Relay teams, the Cranks and Defibrillators, have raised more than $12,700 following its 2022 event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.