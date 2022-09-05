The Australian Missile Corporation has announced a collaboration agreement with an Ararat based company that contributes to the defence and aerospace industries in Australia.
Australian Missile Corporation executive officer Lee Goddard said AME Systems was a privately-owned, regionally-based business which manufactured customised electrical parts for military applications.
AME Systems joins more than 350 Australian and global partners who have indicated support to the AMC in establishing a guided weapons industry in Australia.
Mr Goddard said AME Systems was a proud Australian company which heavily invested in the latest defence technology.
"They are a prime example of the incredible innovative spirit and unwavering commitment to creating highly skilled local jobs that exists within the Australian defence industry," he said.
"We look forward to teaming with them and our other partners to support Australia's guided weapons and explosive ordnance enterprise."
Nick Carthew, AME Systems Managing Director said he was delighted to be partnering with Australian Missile Corporation.
"Our team has been working very diligently to make our mark in the defence arena and I'm very proud to be able to support this national endeavour from regional Victoria," he said.
For more information people can visit: amc.com.au/latest-news/ame-systems-to-partner-australian-missile-corporation
