The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

AME Systems to collaborate with Australian Missile Corporation

Updated September 5 2022 - 2:14am, first published 1:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AME Systems has grown from a small business to a major player with more than 400 employees based in Ararat, Melbourne and three rapidly expanding factories in Malaysia. Picture: supplied

The Australian Missile Corporation has announced a collaboration agreement with an Ararat based company that contributes to the defence and aerospace industries in Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.