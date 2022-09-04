While winter has officially come to an end, the cold weather remains and home fire safety is important all year round.
On average, there are more than 3000 house fires in Victoria each year and most can be prevented by taking simple fire safety precautions.
CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said house fires can occur at any time, urging residents to make sure their heaters, chimneys, and electrical appliances are safe to use.
"We want to make sure people use heating devices like gas heaters or open fires safely, even now that winter is officially over," he said.
"This includes making sure heaters are switched off before going to bed or leaving the house, keeping clothing, curtains or toys one metre away from heaters and always using a screen in front of open fires."
Forest Fire Management Authorities Grampians deputy fire officer Tony English said with recent storms hitting the Grampians region there was more firewood available.
Mr English said people should be vigilant when collecting firewood because of the recent wet weather.
"Some parts of the Grampians region have experienced increased rainfall over the past few months, so if you're planning to collect firewood, please ensure you check the weather before heading out," he said.
Firewood sites are available in state forests across the Grampians region including six in the Wombat State Forest to allow safe access to some debris created as a result of last week's storms.
Mr English said the forest authority had been working with other agencies to make sure firewood was available for community members.
"We've been working collaboratively with other agencies in storm impacted areas, which includes local councils and Parks Victoria to clear the area of fallen trees," he said.
"If you're planning to visit a firewood collection site in the Wombat State Forest, please be aware that local road closures and public safety zones may be in place as our storm recovery efforts continue."
For more information on firewood collection rules, and to find your closest designated firewood collection area, go to: ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood/firewood-collection-in-your-region.
