Dees, Saints expect fireworks; Burras Giant challenge | WFNL Semi Final preview

Despite being unbeaten, Horsham coach Tiff Hier said she expected a close contest when the Demons host the Saints at City Oval on Saturday.
"Finals always bring out the best in people, there's always a bit of nerves there for the girls playing," Hier said.
"Everyone reacts differently when it comes to finals on the day; there's the extra adreneline rushing through everyone's bodies."
"It just dpeends on who settles first and can get back into their game... we're expecting a close match."
Hier said the Demons were well versed as a unit and were working in sync as a team.
"It's something that we've worked really, really hard on as a unit... it's not one person, it's a team that needs to get across the line,"
"I've worked hard on making sure these girls are all there for each other and playing for the Horsham Football Netball Club, having that spirit we all play for."
Horsham Saints coach Jess Canane said her team were ready for their biggest test yet.
"It's been a little while since we've played Horsham, we're looking forward to having another crack at them," Canane said.
"It's nice to play week in, week out... we can hopefully utilize the fact that we've had one game of finals experience under our belt heading into this weekend."
Canane said the Saints' win over the Giants had given the young side a blast of confidence.
"We're playing a really good brand of team netball, being able to transition the ball from defense into attack really, really easily."
Injuries have challenged the Saints so far in 2022, but according to Canane the side is in the best shape of the season yet.
"Over the last six weeks or so we've had a really settled lineup, that's given us lots of time to work on our combinations and connections, they seem to be going from strength to strength," she said.
"The girls are very excited and very fired up, ready to take on the Demons on Saturday."
Meanwhile on Sunday, the Southern Mallee Giants have another chance to keep their season alive when they take on Minyip-Murtoa in Ararat.
Giants coach Anthony Schache said while his side's loss to the Saints had been disappointing, they were loving being in finals.
"We're very lucky to get a few wins early in the year to cement our spot," Schache siad.
"The girls are super excited to be there and looking forward to Saturday's game."
The Giants will tinker with their lineup ahead of the semi final, with a full lineup to choose from and everything to play for.
"You get found out if something's not working against the top teams... we certainly got found out on Saturday," Schache said.
Fresh from their elimination final win over Dimboola, the Burras are flying high according to coach Sheridan Petering.
"It's done a lot for our confidence... in the last game we played against Dimboola, we probably weren't at our best but on Sunday we came out firing," Petering said.
"It just lifted the team, it was great."
Petering broke her leg before the qualifying final, but said she was pleased her injury hadn't affected the team.
"We've got the numbers to cover it and we've got the depth," she said.
Petering said she expects the Giants to be a tough nut to crack, but the Burras were up for the challenge.
"It's going to be anyone's game on the day, it'll come down to who settles first," Petering said.
"If we can get a good rhythm with the goalies and bring the ball down from defence, it'll play a big part."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
