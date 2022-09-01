Rats ready for Burras; Dees, Stawell expect heat | WFNL Semi Final preview

Ararat coach Matt Walder said his side are raring to go and doesn't believe his side are undercooked heading into their clash with Minyip-Murtoa.
The Rats go into the first semi final having had two weeks rest after enjoying a bye in round 18.
But Walder said it was a scenario the club had planned for, and the minor-premiers are raring to get going.
"It's not as if it hit us in the face, we knew we had a bye in the last round, we knew we were a high chance of finishing on top," Walder said.
"It was just about managing that period of time and I think we've done it and done it pretty well - we're ready to go."
"You can only go in in the best possible shape you can, and knowing we match up well against (Minyip-Murtoa), holds us in good stead."
But Walder said the Rats aren't getting ahead of themselves.
"We've got two direct shots at the grand final, if we get it done this weekend, we get it done. We get another shot if we don't. We're in a great spot," he said.
Lining up against the Rats is Minyip-Murtoa, who dispatched Stawell in their qualifying final clash.
Burras coach Tim McKenzie said his team were looking forward to the challenge of facing the Rats.
"We haven't beaten them yet (in 2022), but we're hopeful we can get the job done on the weekend," McKenzie said.
"We finally clicked, we just need to keep that up for the next few weeks."
The Burras will keep an unchanged team from their qualifying final win, with forward Jae McGrath in red-hot form.
"He's kicked two bags of six goals in the last two weeks... he's obviously a bit of a target for us," McKenzie said.
Meanwhile, Horsham are taking things one week as a time as they prepare to face Stawell for the second time in three weeks.
"We're expecting another tight tussle this weekend," Blake said.
"They're a quality side, they're well coached, well drilled...we were lucky to get the win (in round 18)."
"We've had our backs to the wall for three weeks, and it's working for us, we're getting better each week."
The Demons will be bolstered by the return of young gun Brody Pope from the NAB League, after the GWV Rebels season finished over the weekend.
"It'll be a tough decision, but it's something we will have worked on during the week," Blake said.
Stawell's football manager Shane Field said the Warriors were fired up to take on Horsham.
"They'rre keen to do well this week, it should be an interesting game," Field said.
The Warriors have lost their past four games against tough opposition, but Field said it had steeled the Warriors' resolve.
"It's been finals-like preperation, the teams we've played against coming into the finals," he said.
"We're still very upbeat and feel we've got a fair show going into the finals, we can still make it as long as we're playing good football."
Stawell might have only lost by a kick after the siren to the Demons in round 18, but the Warriors are not underestimating their opponents.
"The way they played against Dimboola last week, they choked them pretty well... they're certainly coming home with a flurry," Field said.
It's been a close, competitive season in 2022,
"It's the closest I've seen the competition in my time, from one to six (on the ladder)." Field said.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
