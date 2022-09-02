The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Wimmera Football Netball League announce 2022 junior best and fairest winners

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
September 2 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WFNL celebrate the best juniors in count

The Wimmera Football Netball League's junior night of nights took place on Monday, August 29 with the presentation of the league's 2022 best and fairest winners.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.