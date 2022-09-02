Grampians residents can enjoy a Petyan Wildflower Walk organised by the Pomonal Progress Association on September 17.
Participants can register at Pomonal Hall at 10am with the event finishing at 11am.
Short and long walks through the beautiful Grampians' landscape are available for community members and visitors.
Walkers can participate in a raffle with the winner announced at 1pm.
Pomonal Progress Association president Jill Miller said the event celebrated the natural environment of Pomonal and acknowledged community members' work with Ararat Rural City Council.
"They have worked with the council to maintain community gardens, roadside reserves and walking tracks," she said.
Ms Miller said the Grampians' landscape was beautiful in Spring time and there would be a "fantastic" display of orchid flowers for participants to view.
"When you drive through Pomonal you miss out on seeing beautiful orchids. There are also a couple of places for people to grab a coffee when the walk is finished," she said.
For more information people can visit: Pomonal Community Connections' Facebook page.
