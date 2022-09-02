The Ararat Advertiser
Pomonal Progress Association hosts walk for Grampians residents

September 2 2022 - 12:00am
Pomonal Progress Association president Jill Miller said the event celebrated the natural environment of Pomonal and acknowledged community members' work with Ararat Rural City Council. Picture contributed

Grampians residents can enjoy a Petyan Wildflower Walk organised by the Pomonal Progress Association on September 17.

