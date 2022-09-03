The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Mininera celebrate best netballers from 2022 season

September 3 2022 - 12:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNER: Penshurt's Leah Mirtschin took out the A Grade Best & Fairest award with 23 votes.

MIninera Netball Association celebrated the best netballers at its vote count on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.