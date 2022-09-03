MIninera Netball Association celebrated the best netballers at its vote count on Wednesday night.
Live streaming to social media, clubs celebrated their players as the count got under way.
Advertisement
Penshurt's Leah Mirtschin took out the A Grade Best & Fairest award with 23 votes.
Bring on the final series- Leah Mirtschin - Mininera Netball Association A Grade best and fairest
Mirstschin thanked the league for the season after after coming back from COVID.
"I'd like to thank my club and thank my parents for babysitting," she said.
"Bring on the finals series."
Other winners on the night were;
B Grade Best & Fairest Sarah West and Runners Up Jedah Huf
C Grade Best & Fairest Elise Couchman and to joint Runners Up Jaala Perkins and Libby Rentsch.
Couchman returned to netball after having a few years off from 2019 to 2022.
"This has come as a bit unexpected," she said.
"It's been wonderful. I've been so lucky this year to play with a great group of girls a lot who haven't played for a really long time.
"I think we just all have a love of the game and I think it really shows when you watch us play.
OTHER NEWS:
"I think it's part of the success we're having.
"Thankyou to everyone who does all the tireless jobs behind the scenes so we can all get out there and play the game we love."
17&Under Best & Fairest Mia Richie. Runners Up Sophie Cooper, Elise Killen & Sophie Parfrey
Advertisement
15&Under joint Best & Fairest Anna Rentsch & Sophie Calvert and Runners Up Ava Wardlaw
The league also recognised and thanked all the volunteers from the season.
Tatyoon's Karen Armstrong was recognised for her work she has done with juniors and umpires across the league.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.