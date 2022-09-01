TATYOON senior footballers have booked themselves a place in the grand final and secured a week off after defeating the Ararat Eagles in the second semi final on Saturday.
It was a result most in the football circles across the region were watching with anticipation to see who would take the honours into the big dance on September 10.
Tatyoon held the Eagles scoreless in the first of what was a hard fought out game where plenty of play was being done in the middle of the ground.
At half time when scores showed 1.4 to 5.4 the Eagles were still in despite being down.
However Tatyoon had other ideas in the third piling on 4.4 to the Eagles single goal.
All was not but lost to the Eagles who managed 5.2 in the last but the damage had already been done.
Tatyoon ran away 27 point winners and forced Ararat to line up in the preliminary final against Woorndoo Mortlake.
Woorndoo Mortlake didn't get through to the final on Saturday without their own scare on Sunday.
Lismore Derrinallum had defeated the Tigers both times they met during the season and the first quarter looked like they were going to get on top of them again.
But the Tigers' eight goals to one second quarter set the tone for the rest of the day and left Lismore Derrinallum playing catch up.
Being left goalless in the last quarter, Lismore Derrinallum found their finals hopes fading away as the Tigers ran away 51 point winners.
Looking ahead to the senior football preliminary final the two teams have only met once this season where the Eagles came away with a 21 point win.
As they say in finals, it's a different game and anything can happen.
The Ararat Eagles reserves will take on Glenthompson Dunkeld in the preliminary final on Saturday after a close win against Lismore Derrinallum in semi final one to keep their season alive.
OTHER NEWS:
Ararat Eagles were all tied up with Lismore Derrinallum at three quarter time but accuracy around goals sealed the win for the Eagles.
Glenthompson Dunkeld will be looking for redemption after their 92 point loss to Tatyoon who advanced straight through to the grand final.
The Eagles have been defeated both times the teams met during the season but will be looking to make a statement come finals.
Across at the netball, it was Tatyoon who got the win over Ararat Eagles in A Grade after both teams got off to a solid start.
It was the second quarter where Tatyoon made the Eagles pay and blew the margin out to 11 goals.
Tatyoon has booked themselves a spot in the grand final while the Eagles will face Penshurst in the preliminary final on Saturday.
Penshurst just scraped through their semi final game against Hawkesdale Maccarthur on Sunday in the first semi final. With elimination on the time for both teams, coaches couldn't have asked for more as players left nothing out on the court. In a game where the lead and momentum swung around so many times, it was fitting only a goal separated the teams as the final whistle was blown.
In other games, Ararat Eagles will be up against Woorndoo Mortlake in B Grade. The Eagles lost against Tatyoon who will be awaiting the winner of Saturday's game in the grand final. Tatyoon will go head to head with Glenthompson Dunkeld in C Grade after Glenthompson Dunkeld defeated the Ararat Eagles in overtime.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
