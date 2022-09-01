East Grampians Health Service staff have more than eight million reasons to smile, and they invite the community to join in the celebration.
The rural health service is opening its doors to the public to inspect its $8.6 million redevelopment of the hospital's theatre, radiology and pathology services, and relocating palliative care services.
This Sunday, September 4, EGHS will hold a Community Open Day from 2-4pm to allow the community to view the upgrade.
Complete with state-of-the-art operating theatres and sterilisation department, expanded day procedure and recovery wards, and improved efficiency of numerous hospital departments, project clinical lead Judi Debney said staff are walking taller.
"We're very proud of our new facility," she said.
"It's more modern with new equipment. We're now able to meet all standards. That will take us far into the future. We hope the state government will look favourably on us... and we can attract some more funding for other builds."
Funded through the Labor Government's Regional Health Infrastructure Fund, the redevelopment will increase EGHS's perioperative capability. Day procedure beds have expanded to eight and can now be separated into adults' and children's quarters.
An upgraded Central Sterile Supply Department will give doctors and nurses at EGHS better access to reusable medical equipment to get more people off waiting lists and into surgery.
"It means better access for the patients," Ms Debney said.
"It much better for the region because they don't have to travel to Ballarat or Melbourne, they can just some here. That is a significant difference."
With news the state government would fund the refurbishment of the Ararat Ambulance Station, highlighted by a new Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance (MICA) covered space, Ms Debney said the hospital could attract more funding.
"We have put in for some RIHF funding," she said.
"We are noticing we have got an increase in the need of the community. We would like some more beds and a bigger facility."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
